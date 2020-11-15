Michigan football's embarrassing half vs. Wisconsin might be worst of Jim Harbaugh era

If you thought Saturday was the night Michigan football would turn its season around, you are in for a treat.

Joe Milton threw interceptions on his first two pass attempts, and Wisconsin ran rampant over Don Brown's defense en route to a 28-0 halftime lead at a quiet Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

According to the ESPN broadcast, it's Michigan's worst deficit at home since Michigan Stadium opened in 1927.

The Wolverines' first four possessions gained six yards, with the struggling Milton going 0-for-4 passing:

Interception, interception, three-and-out, three-and-out.

Wisconsin had outgained Michigan, 189-6, after its fourth touchdown.

Michigan Wolverines' Ronnie Bell, left, makes the tackle on Wisconsin's Scott Nelson, after an interception on Joe Milton (5) in the first quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Milton's second pick was one of the most egregious you'll see, when he appeared not to see the Wisconsin linebacker directly in the throwing lane and threw it right to him.

Defensively, Michigan had no answer for Wisconsin's offense, which ran some misdirection plays to create space and used play-action to open up the defense.

The Badgers' fourth touchdown was against a Michigan defense that had no effort as the seas parted for an easy score 10-yard run for Nakia Watson, his scored touchdown of the half.

It was almost like they took a page out of Matt Patricia's Detroit Lions playbook, allowing the opponent to score in order to get the ball back quicker.

And when Michigan finally moved the ball on its fifth possession, Milton was stuffed on fourth-and-goal at the 1 on a quarterback keeper Wisconsin was ready for.

Former Michigan running back weighed in on Twitter, as did many others:

These dudes body language is disgusting I hate it!😡 — De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) November 15, 2020

Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke were NEVER down 28-0 in a single game in the 7 years they coached at Michigan



Jim Harbaugh has now done it 2 straight years against Wisconsin — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) November 15, 2020

Since 2019, Michigan has been outscored by Wisconsin in the first half, 56-0. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) November 15, 2020

Bold move by Don Brown's Michigan defense to employ Matt Patricia's Lions strategy of letting the opponent score to get the ball back quicker.



Problem is, Michigan is down 28-0 now. In the second quarter. — Freep Sports (@freepsports) November 15, 2020

Michigan trying to overtake Michigan State for worst performance today.



At least we have the Lions tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/OGlrElHfm8 — Freep Sports (@freepsports) November 15, 2020

Harbaugh recruiting after this pic.twitter.com/i9sstPReeP — Fire Everyone (@UMvsEveryone) November 15, 2020

Michigan has no confidence. Body language has been really bad. Everyone looks miserable. Not even remotely competitive.



You can't have this no matter how young you are. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 15, 2020

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's embarrassing half may be Jim Harbaugh era's worst