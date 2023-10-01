Michigan football's domination no longer a surprise; it's an expectation

LINCOLN, Neb. — By the time the second half began Saturday, Nebraska’s proud fans had become resigned to their team's fate. There would be no comeback on this day, maybe not even a point scored by their beloved Cornhuskers. So, as Michigan football put a hurtin’ on Big Red during a 45-7 rout, they gradually fled Memorial Stadium.

Once again, the Wolverines came to an opponent’s home field, saw an inferior squad lined up across from them and then conquered them swiftly. Veni, vidi, vici.

“It’s a team that gets it done,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said with a hint of satisfaction, “and they got it done today.”

It has been that way for the past two years, ever since Michigan marched into Wisconsin for its 2021 road opener and beat the Badgers by three touchdowns.

That victory was a watershed moment for Harbaugh’s Wolverines, marking the first time they had prevailed as an underdog during his tenure.

It launched their remarkable resurgence that eventually calcified into this golden age, when U-M has won 30 of its past 33 games, becoming one of the sport’s most feared programs again.

Left guard Trevor Keegan has relished the team’s rise, knowing it came on the heels of a bitter 2-4 campaign that left the Wolverines in a depression.

He remembers that dark period as the “dump days,” when Michigan entered each Saturday uncertain of the outcome.

“Back in 2020,” he said, “it’s ‘we can win this game.’ And now, it’s ‘we will.’ We will do this.”

On Saturday, there was never any doubt the Wolverines would beat the Huskers. The only question was by how much.

As soon as the ball was snapped, Michigan asserted its dominance. The Wolverines tore through a Nebraska front spearheading the nation’s No. 2 run defense. When they got bored shoving the ball down the Huskers’ throat, they summoned some aerial firepower. There was J.J. McCarthy zipping a pass to Roman Wilson, who wrapped his arms around a defender and caught the 29-yard missile to push Michigan in front, 7-0. Five plays after that circus catch, the lead grew to 14 points, when gargantuan Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant snagged an interception off a tipped pass to set up an opportunity for reserve running back Kalel Mullings to sprint 20 yards for another touchdown.

It was the opening salvo during Michigan’s raid of Lincoln, in which the Wolverines again invaded a foreign territory and showed their might.

“You look over at their sideline and see them deflated,” said defensive end Braiden McGregor. “It’s awesome.”

It’s no longer an unfamiliar scene, of course. In recent years, the same tableau has materialized in Madison, Iowa City, State College and even Columbus. The Wolverines no longer go to these Big Ten destinations worried about the chances. Rather, they enter these towns convinced they’ll be the ones still standing at the end.

“Yeah,” McGregor said, “our confidence level is through the roof.”

But don’t confuse it with cockiness, Harbaugh insists.

“They’re not arrogant,” he said. “You should see the way they practice, the way they go about their business. …There’s zero entitlement, and I think they’re attacking everything they do. They want it. They want to earn it the old-fashioned way.”

That was evident on Saturday, when the Wolverines authored their most complete performance of the season. In many ways, it touched perfection with no penalties or turnovers. Even when Tyler Morris muffed a punt in the second quarter, he quickly recovered and gained 30 yards on the return.

It was that kind of day, when everything went right for Michigan. As Harbaugh tried to put it all in perspective, he struggled to find much fault with anything his Wolverines did.

“Have to give the fellows an A-plus,” he said.

The grade seemed deserved. Michigan controlled every facet of the game, rolling up 436 yards of offense, running 28 more plays than Nebraska and holding the listless Huskers without a point for the first 55 minutes of the game. The only saving grace for Nebraska was its late touchdown, which rescued them from their first shutout defeat since September 1996. That loss 27 years ago was an anomaly, occurring during a bygone period when Nebraska was a superpower.

Back then, the Huskers outmuscled opponents, pummeling them into submission. Their wins were often nitpicked instead of celebrated. That’s when their fans demanded excellence and often got it return.

But on Saturday, the transcendent team this red-clad crowd saw stood across the field from their beloved Huskers.

The Wolverines were on a mission, and nobody was stopping them.

“When we get in these big games,” Keegan said, “we thrive in it because we’re so used to it.”

For Michigan, domination has come to be expected.

