Michigan football's DJ Turner forgoes final year of eligibility, declares for NFL draft

For the second time in as many days, a starter from the Michigan football team has declared for the NFL draft.

Defensive back DJ Turner, who played in 35 games and made 21 starts across four years, announced on social media he will forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility.

Michigan defensive back DJ Turner (5) celebrates intercepting a pass from Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the first half at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Senior captain and wide receiver Ronnie Bell announced the same decision Thursday.

“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport love because without him. none or this would be possible,” Turner said in his statement. “To my teammates who have become my brothers, I thank you for these past four seasons and I would not have wanted to do it with anyone else. We were able to achieve many goals that wee said we would accomplish. I am forever grateful for the memories we have made and the bonds we have created.

"Since the age of six, I have always dreamed of one day playing in the NFL. With that being said I HAVE CHOSEN TO FOREGO MY FINAL YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY AND ENTER THE 2023 NFL DRAFT. Finally, thank you to the best fans in the country for all your support over the years in the Big House.”

Turner, a 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back, finished his carer with 69 tackles (57 solo), 17 pass breakups, three interceptions and two touchdowns, the last of which was a 45-yard fumble recovery in the 2022 season opener against Colorado State.

A former three-star from IMG Academy in Florida, Turner was named second-team All-Big Ten cornerback by coaches and third team by media in 2022. He ranked eighth among 313 qualified defensive backs with 14 forced incompletions, 26th in completion percentage allowed (46.5%) and 67th in passer rating allowed according to Pro Football Focus.

Turner, who allowed 33 receptions for 408 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, is rated the No. 70 overall prospect in the NFL mock draft database. He has been mocked as high as the first round, pick No. 26 to the Baltimore Ravens (they employ his former defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald).

Other mock drafts have him off the draft board entirely. However, with his athleticism (he's been reported to run a 4.28 40-yard dash) he should test well at the NFL combine or Michigan's pro day, which could help his stock.

As for the Wolverines' secondary moving forward, Michigan knows fifth-year senior Mike Sainristil is coming back at nickel, as is sophomore Will Johnson at cornerback. Safeties Rod Moore and Makari Paige are also expected to return, which leaves cornerback Gemon Green as the lone starter in the secondary who's yet to make a decision.

