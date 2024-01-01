Michigan football's disastrous start to Rose Bowl includes muffed punt, near interception

Michigan football stressed the need for improved preparation in the weeks leading up to the Rose Bowl against Alabama, but the Wolverines' nerves are on display in the first quarter.

Michigan fell behind, 7-0, early in the College Football Playoff semifinal to the Crimson Tide due to a critical special teams mistake by freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan. After forcing a quick three-and-out with two sacks on Alabama's first offensive possession, Morgan was back to receive the punt.

The kick was short, and Morgan tried to catch the ball on the run, but the ball went through his hands and bounced directly to Alabama's punt coverage to give them the ball back at the Michigan 44-yard line.

Alabama didn't take any risks with Michigan's pass rush on the second drive, and kept the ball on the ground for every play on the way to the end zone. On the fourth play of the drive, running back Jase McClellan got to the second level, juked Mike Sainristil, and raced to the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown and the early lead.

JASE MCCLELLAN AND BAMA STRIKE FIRST IN PASADENA‼️#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/KdmAVKPTr4 — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2024

Michigan nearly made a big error on the first play of the game, but was bailed out by a few slivers of grass. J.J. McCarthy tried to throw the ball away on the first play of the game, but Alabama safety Caleb Downs leaped up and intercepted the ball, while toe-tapping the sidelines.

But the review showed that Downs was out of bounds when he jumped for the ball, making him ineligible to touch the ball before re-establishing himself in bounds. Michigan couldn't do anything with the second chance and had to punt.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Rose Bowl start includes muffed punt, Alabama TD