Michigan football's defensive line could be deeper — and better — in 2020, says Don Brown

Don Brown had a favorite joke he would tell Chris Hinton last year.

Michigan football's defensive coordinator would walk up to the then-freshman defensive tackle and ask: 'What would you rather be — a slug, or a bullet?'

The latter was the right answer in Brown's eyes.

"I want him to be a bullet," Brown said.

As it stands, Hinton is getting closer to fulfilling Brown's wish. Brown has seen Hinton improve his short-area quickness and change of direction. And he isn't the only defensive lineman to have made a notable improvement.

"We’re so much better up front in the front seven," Brown said Wednesday afternoon during a Zoom call. "I think (defensive line) coach (Shaun) Nua has done a very good job of bringing the guys along. We're just deeper. We’ve got more guys to choose from. You’ll see that. Depth is good. Knowledge is good."

That stands in complete contrast to last fall. Then, the Wolverines had two star ends in Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye, who played the vast majority of the snaps and were both productive. Carlo Kemp, meanwhile, was the top interior defensive lineman.

But after them, the unit was erratic. Former fullback Ben Mason saw time at defensive tackle. Hinton, a true freshman, got some playing time. But the Wolverines struggled to find any other reliable contributors. Meanwhile, hybrid linebacker Josh Uche was hard to keep off the field, with his pass-rushing ability.

The end result: More three-man fronts than Brown had ever fielded before at U-M (he primarily utilized four-man fronts in his first three seasons). The defense was still solid, finishing No. 11 in defensive efficiency according to Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings. But Michigan's defensive line notably struggled with run defense in big games, especially against Wisconsin, Ohio State and Alabama.

Now, Brown believes he has more options.

Hutchinson, Paye and Kemp are all back and will be heavily relied upon just as they were last fall. But the unit is much deeper, thanks to the emergence of players like Hinton, sophomore defensive end Taylor Upshaw, sophomore defensive tackle Julius Welschof and junior defensive tackles Donovan Jeter and Jess Speight.

