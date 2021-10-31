Michigan football's defense victimized by Kenneth Walker III when it needed stops the most

EAST LANSING — The cracks in the foundation were made in Nebraska, where the Cornhuskers scored a pair of touchdowns over 40 yards. They deepened last week at Michigan Stadium, where Northwestern’s lone score of the game came on a 75-yard run by tailback Evan Hull.

Michigan’s defense had flashed a recent vulnerability to the kinds of missed assignments and poor execution that lead to enormous gains. It was a concerning development for defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, whose scheme places an emphasis on reducing explosive games through a combination of split-safety coverage and an attack-minded front seven in the trenches.

What unfolded Saturday at Spartan Stadium was a boom-or-bust performance that, in the end, likely sickened Macdonald as his group was ravaged by tailback Kenneth Walker III (23 carries, 197 yards, five TDs) to an unsalvageable degree. All the quarterback pressures, pass deflections, sacks and takeaways Michigan created during a 37-33 loss to Michigan State meant nothing when the Wolverines proved incapable of tackling Walker, let alone stifling him.

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a first down against the Michigan Wolverines during second half action Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

“Yeah, I mean, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” coach Jim Harbaugh said in an exceptionally brief news conference. “Players played hard, and now they’re going to have to strengthen the resolve.”

Buoyed for seven weeks by the freshness of Macdonald, whose energy and schematic adjustments washed away the sullen memories of 2020, the run defense imploded against Walker, a transfer from Wake Forest now assured of a place in the rich history of the Paul Bunyan Trophy. With his combination of elite speed and open-field electricity, Walker slashed through the U-M defense like no opponent this season. He ran through tacklers with power and around them with burst. He juked players in the open field and then changed direction to reach the end zone over and over again.

The Wolverines entered Saturday yielding 3.56 yards per carry through the first seven games of the season. Walker finished with a scintillating average of 8.6 yards per carry bolstered by rushes of 18, 23, 27 and 58.

Said Harbaugh: “He had an outstanding performance. He’s a very good back. Great back.”

Said outside linebacker David Ojabo: “His ability to bounce out of tackles when you think you have him to extend plays. He’s a good back and he showed that today for sure.”

Said fellow outside linebacker Aidan Hutchinson: “He’s a real shifty runner. Really good back. He had a good game.”

Walker shredded what had been a tremendous start for the U-M defense, which generated a pair of takeaways in the first quarter before MSU quarterback Payton Thorne (19 of 32, 196 yards, two interceptions) settled into the game. Thorne panicked on MSU’s initial third down of the game as Hutchinson broke through the offensive line. He rolled to his left and flung a careless pass into double coverage down the left side, where safety R.J. Moten — who was also recruited as a baseball player — made an over-the-shoulder catch near the goal line.

Macdonald’s influence surfaced again two possessions later, when Thorne threw his second interception of the first quarter. Macdonald called a blitz in which nickel back Daxton Hill rushed from the slot while inside linebacker Josh Ross rushed up the middle. To compensate, Macdonald dropped outside linebacker Mike Morris into coverage, and Morris was in the perfect spot to make an easy catch after Hill deflected the pass.

The Michigan offense generated its first 10 points off those turnovers.

“It kind of goes back to the grand scheme of things: We make plays, they make plays,” center Andrew Vastardis said. “It just tallies up in the end, who makes the most and who makes less mistakes.”

The mistakes surfaced in the second half, when Walker gained 110 of his 197 yards and found the end zone three more times to erase U-M’s 16-point lead. Sacks by Ojabo and Hutchinson were offset by long completions to Jayden Reed (28 yards) and Jalen Nailor (40) as Thorne began threading balls downfield against Macdonald’s soft coverages.

And when Michigan State began using a no-huddle offense near the goal line, the Wolverines were caught mid-substitution on multiple occasions.

By the time the clock reached zeroes, the pendulum had swung for Michigan’s defense. The cracks formed by Nebraska and Northwestern were blown open by Walker, the unstoppable Heisman Trophy candidate.

