What will Michigan football's defense look like under Mike Macdonald?

Most of the unknowns surrounding Michigan football's new defense following the dismissal of former coordinator Don Brown originate from the exterior: fans, media members, opponents and donors all speculating about the scheme employed by fresh-faced Mike Macdonald ever since his arrival from the Baltimore Ravens in January.

But there is one unknown — one confounding riddle — that can’t be answered even by the players, coaches, staffers and alums who have watched the Wolverines practice behind closed doors in the spring and summer: How will Macdonald handle the stress of calling plays for the first time?

The 34-year-old, fast-rising Macdonald joined coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff as defensive coordinator after seven seasons with the Ravens, four seasons at Georgia and two years at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Ga. He’s worked with running backs, linebackers and defensive backs. He’s been a student assistant, a defensive quality control coach, a defensive intern and a defensive assistant.

MORE ON MAC: Mike Macdonald: 'Misconception' that Michigan football's new defense will be complicated

What he hasn’t done, though, and what he’ll do Saturday for the first time when the Wolverines host Western Michigan at noon on ESPN, is call plays at the collegiate or professional level.

“What kind of play caller he’s going to be?” Harbaugh said rhetorically in response to a question about Macdonald's play-calling style during his Monday press conference. “Yeah, I’ve got a good feel for that. I’ve got a good feel for that. I feel like he’s ready.”

Story continues

And in many respects, “feel” is the operative word. Some coordinators prefer to script the first 10 or 15 plays of a game based on statistical tendencies, perceived weaknesses identified on film and which concepts ran smoothest in practice that week — none of which require the coordinator to be instinctive and make split-second decisions because everything is pre-planned. Which is why everything that takes place after the script wears off — in other words, most of a four-quarter football game — tends to separate the everyman play caller from the elite.

To prepare Macdonald for the controlled chaos of play calling, Harbaugh said there were portions of preseason dedicated to testing his ability to respond under pressure. The coaches devised various scenarios that precluded Macdonald from brainstorming strings of plays ahead of time and threw him into the fire instead.

HARBAUGH'S PRESSER HIGHLIGHTS: Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh names Cade McNamara starting QB, team is 99% vaccinated

“In fact, we’ve had a ton of situational ‘call it’ where we didn’t script it,” Harbaugh said. “Especially in fall camp. Seen him in every situation, you know, and it wasn’t able to be scripted the night before. It just was on him. (His play calls) come in well-thought-out and they come in quick. He’s got good adjustments.”

For players, part of learning Macdonald’s scheme involved memorizing an entirely new defensive language from the one employed by Brown, who is now the defensive coordinator at Arizona. Junior defensive lineman Mazi Smith said there was zero carryover in terminology from Brown’s system to the one Macdonald installed during the spring and credited his new coordinator for easing the transition with clear, consistent forms of communication — the same buzzword Harbaugh used when answering a question about what catches his eye while watching the defense in practice.

The heightened emphasis on defensive communication appears to have held steady since Macdonald’s arrival in Ann Arbor. In mid-February, roughly four weeks after he was hired, Macdonald joined the “In The Trenches” podcast and was asked about calling plays for the first time. Even then, Macdonald stressed the need to communicate so well during the week that the chances of a breakdown on Saturday are reduced.

“The coordinator is the one calling it on game day, but he’s really leaning on the rest of his coaches as well to give him the rest of the information that he needs so that he can digest and understand how he wants to attack,” Macdonald said on the podcast. “And that’s his job to communicate that to the rest of the defense and the rest of the players (about) what we’re gonna call.

“So the decision on what to call, that will change on game day a little bit. But we need to do a great job now through the spring and the summer of preparing ourselves with the different situations throughout training camp, so we feel like we’re used to the process of calling a game and the players understand what we’re gonna call and when throughout the week so they can anticipate that.”

Those same lines of communication figure to be steady on Saturday against WMU with Macdonald’s decision to coach from the sideline rather than a box high above the field. Offensive and defensive coordinators have mixed opinions on whether it’s more productive to be at field level, where their interactions with players are more frequent and tangible, or higher up in the coaching box, where a birds-eye view offers certain schematic advantages.

The choice often comes down to personal preference.

“I never could understand why guys did it from the field,” said a former NFL and collegiate offensive coordinator in an interview with the Free Press. “That’s the worst seat in the house. You know why? Because they all want to be on TV, that’s why. But upstairs, you know, you don’t get caught up in the emotion.

“A lot of guys like to be on the field (and say) “Oh, well I want to look in their eyes.” What about figuring out what the heck the other team is doing, you know? You can only see half (the field from the bench area) because you can’t see the other side, and then you get caught up in the emotional part of the game. You can’t be an emotional guy if you’re going to call plays. You’ve got to be a cerebral-type guy thinking about what’s going on and anticipating what’s going on.”

One advantage Macdonald might have, according to the former coordinator, is that a defensive coach calling plays for the first time could endure less external pressure than an offensive coach in the same situation. The general public, he explained, is less likely to understand or be able to criticize the differences between a Cover 2 call and a Cover 4 call on defense than they could a questionable run-versus-pass decision on offense when a failed outcome is more obvious. The example he sighted was backlash from Super Bowl XLIX, when the Seattle Seahawks called a pass from the 1-yard line that turned into an interception for the New England Patriots.

Along the same lines as that failed pass — for which Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler jumped the slant route to intercept Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson — Macdonald must avoid becoming too predictable early in his time as coordinator. Younger play callers, according to the former coordinator, can fall into a pattern of relying on the same concepts in crucial moments because their feel for the game is still developing.

“In my mind, I always felt like on real critical downs in real critical situations, that the defensive coordinator was going to call what he knew best,” the former coordinator said. “ ... And I think until that young guy has that feel — because if he’s young and he’s just starting — heck, I’ll tell you what he’s going to call on third and four: It’s what he knows best.

“But obviously Jim must think he’s extremely capable. Anybody can call plays, it’s just whether you have any rhyme or reason.”

It’s the confounding riddle of the Michigan defense: How quickly will Macdonald the play caller adjust?

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Mike Macdonald, the first time play caller