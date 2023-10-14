Michigan football's defense can choke teams out and strike like a cobra

Free Press sports writer Rainer Sabin tackles three questions Saturday after Michigan football's 52-7 victory over Indiana at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor:

Did one pass resuscitate Michigan?

No one gave Indiana much of a chance heading into this game. The Hoosiers were a team in flux after offensive coordinator Walt Bell was dumped at the outset of October and one of their position coaches, Rod Carey, assumed play-calling duties. But on a misty day at Michigan Stadium, they defied expectations and played like a feisty bunch. They thwarted Michigan’s first two drives, limiting each possession to just three plays. They went after quarterback J.J. McCarthy, sacking him three times. They even punctured Michigan’s vaunted defense, seizing a 7-0 lead on a 44-yard wide receiver pass. The Wolverines looked dazed, maybe even confused.

THE GAME: Michigan football overcomes sloppy start, sloppy weather to smash Indiana 52-7

But they didn’t immediately snap out of their stupor. On the drive following Indiana’s strike, McCarthy was stripped of the ball and watched it tumble out of bounds. That left Michigan at its own 23-yard line, facing a 3rd-and-10 situation. With another drive on the verge of collapse, McCarthy fired the ball to tight end Colston Loveland, who was running a banana route in the flat. The pass zipped between two defenders converging on Loveland and hit its target. Loveland’s 13-yard catch kept Michigan on the field; eight plays later, Blake Corum breached the end zone on a 1-yard dive. The Wolverines were even, and the threat had been eliminated.

How did Michigan’s defense continue its streak of success?

In the first six weeks of the season, Michigan’s defense showed it not only has might but also plenty of bite.

The Wolverines can squeeze their teams like a boa constructor and strike with the speed of a cobra.

Against Indiana, Michigan did both.

Rod Moore’s interception killed off the Hoosiers’ promising 61-yard march on their second possession, stopping them cold after they advanced to the Wolverines’ 10. It was Michigan’s latest successful stand in the red zone, where it has held opponents to an FBS-best 33% scoring rate.

Later, after the Wolverines had gained the upper hand, they suffocated Indiana’s offense by choking off the running lanes and hunting down quarterbacks. During one stretch that began at the end of the first half and continued deep into the third quarter, the Wolverines crushed four straight drives and sent Indiana backwards for 30 yards combined. The definitive blow was delivered at the end of that 12-minute demolition, when linebacker Michael Barrett sacked quarterback Tayven Jackson, jarring the ball loose and recovering a fumble at Indiana’s 15. For the sixth time this season, the Wolverines had held an opponent to single digits.

RAINER SABIN: Last week's news should increase Michigan football's urgency to win it all

Is it too late for Donovan Edwards to regain his form?

If there has been one disappointing development during Michigan’s run to a 7-0 record, it has been the play of Donovan Edwards.

The running back has struggled to gain any traction this season after becoming a star attraction in the final months last year. He entered Saturday averaging only 3.5 yards per attempt and had yet to score a touchdown.

As Edwards produced diminishing returns, Kalel Mullings vaulted in front of him on the depth chart. But Mullings was ruled out Saturday, giving Edwards a golden opportunity to break out of his funk.

He squandered it, however.

Despite scoring a late touchdown Saturday, Edwards continued to underwhelm, netting only 20 yards on nine carries. Based on Jim Harbaugh’s run chart, only one of his rush attempts against Indiana was defined as “efficient.” His unremarkable performance Saturday will do nothing to erase questions about his viability as a reliable option for a team whose biggest games are still to come.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football shows strength, speed on defense vs. Indiana