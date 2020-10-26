Michigan football's Daxton Hill expected to be healthy, ready for Michigan State game

Michigan football safety Daxton Hill left in the first half of Saturday's game with an apparent injury and did not return. After the game, Harbaugh said the sophomore was "being evaluated."

It seems like the Wolverines will get Hill back for this Saturday's game against Michigan State (noon, Fox).

"I think he's going to be fine," U-M coach Jim Harbaugh said in his Monday news conference. "Anticipate him practicing mid week, tomorrow or Wednesday."

[ Harbaugh reveals Ben Mason's 'passionate' speech before Minnesota win ]

Hill's replacement Saturday was freshman Makari Paige, who also played as the third safety when Hill was available.

Harbaugh also said Monday that kicker Quinn Nordin should be ready to go against MSU. Nordin, a fifth-year senior, "has been working through something" health-wise, Harbaugh said after Saturday's win over Minnesota.

NEW RANKINGS: Michigan jumps three spots to No. 14 in latest coaches poll

STOCK WATCH: Gemon Green plays well in first start at CB

BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS: MSU almost in cellar; U-M makes big jump

He and junior Jake Moody were in a battle for kicking duties this offseason. Moody made all seven extra points on Saturday but missed all three of his field goal attempts, tries of 38, 48 and 33 yards.

Moody made 6 of 9 field goals last season before Nordin took over late, going 10-for-10 to finish the season, including a 57-yarder in the Citrus Bowl.

Free Press Voter Guide

Welcome to the Detroit Free Press 2020 Voter Guide. The Free Press asked candidates in most of the contested races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties questions about a host of issues. Enter your address to see what the candidates on your ballot had to say, from U.S. Senate to your local school board. You will only see an accurate ballot if you enter your full address. Your information will not be shared with anyone.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football: Daxton Hill expected to be ready for Michigan State