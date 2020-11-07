Michigan football's crushing loss made worse because Indiana had more talent

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton warms up in front of coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind.

Free Press sports writer Rainer Sabin answers three questions after Indiana's 38-21 victory over Michigan football.

Did Michigan look more prepared than it did in its loss to Michigan State?

Last summer, before the Wolverines transformed into a discombobulated mess, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made a remark that still resonates today.

“Providence will favor the prepared,” he said in July.

Months later, his team looks far from ready.

Just days after offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said the Wolverines had not been prepped adequately before their 27-24 loss to the Spartans, Michigan was again out of sorts against Indiana. The defensive line repeatedly jumped offside. The secondary continued to yield big gains. And the offense failed to string together drives during extended segments of the game.

View photos Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warm ups before the game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. More

In Year 6 of Harbaugh’s tenure, Michigan has become an undisciplined, flawed team that can’t neutralize its opponents or play a sound brand of football that gives itself an edge.

For the second consecutive game, the Wolverines never took control or even seized a lead. Six of their first seven possessions ended with a punt and their ground attack cratered.

The defense continued to hemorrhage. Against a mix of zone and man coverage, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. skewered Michigan as he threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hoosiers continued to strike back at the Wolverines even when Michigan managed to muster a response.

In the end, Indiana cobbled together a convincing victory — proving stronger in every phase and more prepared than the disjointed Wolverine.

Is Joe Milton Michigan's next great quarterback?

It has been years since the Wolverines had a transcendent quarterback.

Based on the rave reviews Michigan relayed to the public in the preseason, there was hope Joe Milton would become that player after he won the starting job.

But Milton has yet to demonstrate he can execute at a high level on a consistent basis.

View photos Michigan quarterback Joe Milton takes a break as the team warms up before the game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. More

Against Indiana, multiple passes sailed wide of their target and were in danger of being intercepted until they finally were.

The misfires canceled out some head-turning completions, including a well-placed 37-yard touchdown strike to Cornelius Johnson in the first quarter that was the first true representation of the talent Gattis had crowed about in September.

In the third quarter, Milton missed a pass to Ronnie Bell even though he was streaking down the middle of the field uncovered.

Later, when Michigan was in dire straits, Milton uncorked an errant throw that was picked off and sealed the Wolverines' fate.

It was Milton's first turnover of the season, but it was a consequential one that raised questions about whether he'll be able to help the Wolverines succeed against stiff competition.

