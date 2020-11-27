How Michigan football's Cornelius Johnson became the big-play threat? 'Preparing harder'

Cornelius Johnson told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he hasn't changed his approach since arriving at Michigan football in 2019.

One of his teammates, though, has seen a difference.

“I would just say he’s preparing harder,” said cornerback Vincent Gray. “His focus has increased. I feel like walking into that role has been a big time receiver for us who we need to make plays on a consistent basis. I would say he’s locking in a lot more mentally.”

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) scores a touchdown pass during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.

Johnson seemed hesitant to talk about his own personal development, has emerged as the Wolverines' top downfield target. Through five games, he has caught 14 passes for 239 yards with a team-high three touchdowns.

Many envisioned this type of role for Johnson, the biggest scholarship receiver on the roster at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. The Wolverines had significant size at the receiver position in 2019 — but lost Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black during the offseason.

And while the other five scholarship receivers have all made plays, Michigan needed its biggest receiver to take a step forward between his freshman and sophomore season. That seems to be exactly what Johnson, who also averages a team-best 17.1 yards per catch, has done.

“It’s a big catch range that Cornelius has,” said Jim Harbaugh on Monday. “I think that’s a big complement in our passing game. Also, he’s a tough competitor. He’s really developed his release at the line of scrimmage, gaining separation. Just the motor movements of playing receiver, his hands, catching the football, all those things a receiver has they can improve. You see continuous steady progress there.”

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) catches a touchdown pass against Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.

Johnson has increased his production dating back to U-M's second game of the season, when he caught five passes for 52 yards against Michigan State. He caught four passes for 82 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown, at Indiana, and then caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday's 48-42 triple-overtime win.

Three of those five catches were "big plays" of 15 yards or more: An 18-yard catch on a slant (which Johnson fumbled), a 22-yard catch and a 46-yard touchdown.

“Just been continuous progress for him and noted it three or four weeks back,” Harbaugh said. “Just getting better every day really. Seen that with him and several players. He’s got a great mindset right now, his training has been on point every single week and practicing well and playing well in the games.”

Johnson's 105-yard performance against Rutgers means he now has as many 100-yard games as Collins, Peoples-Jones and Black did combined. That isn't to say that Johnson has surpassed his predecessors. But he has filled in capably in their absence.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) catches a touchdown pass from Cade McNamara during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.

“I think he’s taken his technique a lot more serious,” Gray said. “He’s starting to know what he’s doing within a route and he knows how to set up routes now. You can tell he’s got a better understanding of the game versus when he was a freshman. Which all freshman receivers do, just line up and just run. He's setting up his routes, he knows what he's doing and he has a plan every time he comes to the line now, which is good.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How Michigan football's Cornelius Johnson became the big-play threat?