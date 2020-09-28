Michigan football's College Football Playoffs odds drop since the summer, now 40-1

The college football season has begun, and at least around here, it feels like a soft grand opening. At least until the Big Ten teams kick off late next month.

And while people will applaud the sport's return for its spirit of competition and the rivalries and the pageantry and normalcy, there's one thing that hovers over it.

Money.

More specifically, gambling.

With that in mind, the wager site, Superbook.com, released new odds on Monday for teams to reach the College Football Playoff.

According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, the Wolverines are now 40-1 to reach the four-team playoff. U-M was listed at 12-1 by Superbook in June.

Now, there are several new hurdles in U-M's road to the CFP.

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports



Clem 5/2

OhSt 3/1

Ala 5/1

UF, UGA 10/1

ND, Texas 20/1

Miami, OU, Oregon, PSU 30/1

Aub, Mich, USC, Wis 40/1

A&M, Minn, MissSt, OkSt 60/1

UCF, UNC 100/1

Boise, LSU, Utah 200/1

BYU, Cincy, KSU, Memphis, Wash 300/1























— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 28, 2020

First, who knows how the committee will look at Michigan's Big Ten-only, nine-game schedule.

Also, the Wolverines will be breaking in a new starting QB in Joe Milton, and, at least at this point, won't have Nico Collins and Ambry Thomas (at least for now). Not to mention at least three new starters on the offensive line and a slew of defenders to replace from last year's team.

Clemson, who played in last season's national title game, has the best odds at 5-2, followed by Ohio State at 3-1 and Alabama at 5-1.

The next Big Ten team is Penn State at 30-1. U-M is tied with Wisconsin at 40-1, and Minnesota, Michigan's opening opponent, is at 60-1.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's College Football Playoffs odds drop since summer