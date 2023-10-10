Michigan football's blowout wins aren't just impressive. They're program builders.

At the height of Alabama’s dynasty, the SEC juggernaut was a model of efficiency.

The Crimson Tide not only swiftly conquered its opponents but also laid the groundwork for a prosperous future. The blowout victories that became routine gave head coach Nick Saban the luxury of developing the youngest members of his team on an accelerated track by offering them valuable game repetitions once his starters sealed the outcome.

It was the truest sign of a healthy program, and it promoted a cycle of dominance. The backups, with experience under their belts, would soon mature into frontline contributors. They would then continue to crush the competition in the years ahead and supply the underclassmen with the same opportunities they once had.

“We've probably played more freshmen than most teams this year,” Saban boasted in November 2017, two months before he won his fifth national title in Tuscaloosa. “We're happy that we've played as many guys as we've played … I think it is a positive case for us.”

It is also a byproduct of sheer supremacy, as Jim Harbaugh has come to discover.

The Michigan football coach just watched his team thump Minnesota in a 52-10 rout to claim its 18th straight Big Ten victory. The offense hummed, the defense was fierce and the execution across the board was on point during the demolition of the Gophers. From his perch on the sideline, Harbaugh savored it all. But he seemed especially enthused about one of the residual benefits from his team’s sterling performance.

“So many people played,” Harbaugh crowed.

In fact, 73 Wolverines participated — from star quarterback J.J. McCarthy to sophomore receiver Darrius Clemons. Freshman free safety Brandyn Hillman was sent in for 10 plays. Converted nose tackle Reece Atteberry got six snaps. Amorion Walker, a cornerback who is still relatively raw, was on the field for 11.

The exposure to real competition, Harbaugh said, could be particularly meaningful for Michigan’s long-term welfare.

“It’s huge,” he explained. “It’s historically very, very big. Very huge — not only when a player starts maturing and gaining that confidence and getting that time on task and then they can see that they can do it. There’s a level of confidence that for all levels is very good for how that player is going to be three or four games down the road or next spring or next year.”

It could expedite the growth of freshmen and sophomores who are depth pieces now but may become regular contributors by next season, which is a potential boon for a roster that is expected to undergo significant turnover in 2024.

Back in the summer, Harbaugh projected that as many as 20 Wolverines could be selected in the upcoming draft. The exodus of talent could impair Michigan as it tackles a daunting schedule in a larger, heftier Big Ten that will include USC, Washington, UCLA and Oregon.

The Pac-12 heavyweights will soon try to wrest control of the conference from the Wolverines, who have won the last two league championships and look as formidable as ever.

After the loss Saturday, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck seemed awe-struck by what he just witnessed. He called Michigan the best team he’s ever seen in his 11 years as a head coach, pointing to the Wolverines’ unusual depth as an indicator of their might.

“I think they traveled 75 people and maybe played like 74 of them,” he said.

The final tally was 73. But the point stood.

The dominance has allowed Michigan to build toward a brighter future. So far this season, the average margin of its six victories has been 30.7 points. That has allowed them to deploy roughly 74 players per game, including 52 reserves.

That not only has helped Michigan’s youngest performers stay engaged but has also provided them with reference points they can use to spur their own progress.

As fifth-year receiver Cornelius Johnson said, “You want to get out there and put something on film early and get that experience in games … because you can’t simulate what actually happens on Saturdays in the fall. So, getting that game day live action could definitely help translate into your next year, your preparation and your visualization for next season.”

That not only serves the player but the program as well, enhancing the likelihood that Michigan can preserve its considerable strength beyond this year.

“Very valuable for them,” Harbaugh said, “and us.”

Saban, the man behind college football’s most recent dynasty, can certainly attest to that.

