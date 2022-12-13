Michigan football's Blake Corum, Olusegun Oluwatimi named consensus All-Americans

The awards, recognition and accolades just keep rolling in for Michigan football.

On Tuesday, Michigan offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi was named a consensus first-team All-American, the same honor running back Blake Corum received earlier in the week.

A player must be named All-American by at least three of the five following bodies − The Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Sporting News − to be considered "consensus".

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi (55) lines up against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Oluwatimi was given first team honors by Sporting News, FWAA and WCFF as he became the first Michigan lineman to earn the distinction since 2011 (David Molk).

Oluwatimi was named the Rimington Award winner last week, given to the best center in the nation, and less than 30 minutes later was also awarded with the Outland Trophy, bestowed annually to the nation's top interior lineman. He was the first Michigan lineman to win the award in its 76-year history.

The transfer from Virginia, a first-team All Big Ten lineman, was the best lineman on what may have been the best line in the country; Michigan is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award (best OL in college football) after having won the award last season.

He paved the way for a dominant offense, which for the vast majority of the season was powered by Blake Corum and the running game. Corum, a junior, ran 247 times for 1,463 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns. He was on pace toward becoming a Heisman finalist but was injured late in the first half against Illinois on Nov. 19. He carried the ball four times for eight yards over the final 2½ games (second half Illinois, at Ohio State, Big Ten Championship vs. Purdue).

Prior to that, he'd scored at least one touchdown in every game and ran for at least 100 yards in every Big Ten game (not counting his two-carry day at Ohio State).

Corum was named first team All-Big Ten running back and was one of three Doak Walker Award Finalists (Texas' Bijan Robinson won the award, Illinois' Chase Brown was the other nominee) for the nation's top running back.

Corum, who was named to the first team by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Walter Camp Football Foundation and Sporting News, is the first Wolverine running back to be named a consensus All-American since Chris Perry in 2003.

Should Corum earn the nod from the AFCA as well, he will be named unanimous All-American − Jabrill Peppers (2016) and Aidan Hutchinson (2021) are the only two Michigan players to do so in the Jim Harbaugh coaching era.

This is the second consecutive season Michigan has had two consensus All Americans − last year it was Hutchinson and Jake Moody. The Wolverines have had nine since the start of 2016, and only had one full season in that time frame without one (2019).

