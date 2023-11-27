Michigan football's Blake Corum not looking past Iowa, but confident in Big Ten title game

It wasn't quite Jim Harbaugh's guaranteed victory over Ohio State in 1986, but it wasn't all that different.

Michigan football senior running back Blake Corum spoke Monday on a Big Ten video call to preview the upcoming Big Ten championship game on Saturday against Iowa (10-2) and was extremely confident about his team's chances to three-peat.

"I like to speak things into existence, so after we win the Big Ten championship, we still have a lot to prove," he said. "But I believe our team is great, we're going against a great team in Iowa, so it should be a great matchup."

Of course, the Big Ten championship should never — ever — be taken for granted. But the Wolverines will play for three consecutive outright conference titles, which would be a first in program history.

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a go-ahead touchdown against Ohio State during the third quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Michigan is favored by more than three touchdowns on Saturday over Iowa, which hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game just once since September. But as quarterback J.J. McCarthy expressed Monday, Michigan's mentality hasn't changed no matter who they've played all season and he doesn't see that changing now.

"The interesting thing about this group is we don't keep it one game at a time, we keep it one day at a time," he said. "Focus on all the daily victories that are presented to us every day. I think that's what keeps us on that one-track mind Coach Harbaugh always talks about."

That one-track mind is a national championship and has been the Wolverines' goal all season. Sure, there were other objectives — beating Michigan State, Penn State, Ohio State — and winning the Big Ten Championship is next on the list, but they're only stopping points on the way to the end destination.

Corum guaranteed as much last February, when he stood at center court during a Michigan basketball game at Crisler Center and promised victories over Ohio State as well as which ever team U-M saw in Indianapolis on its way to a CFP.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks to pass against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

It was one thing to say it, and another to do it, and thus far, Corum has lived up to his word.

That's what's been most special about this run, he said; living in the moment and embracing every opportunity. Corum likely won't be a unanimous All-American for a second consecutive season — he's run 202 times for 976 yards (4.8 yards per carry), numbers well off of last year's pace.

But he has still had an impact. Not just because he scored 22 touchdowns thus far — the most in a single-season in program history as he now has 52 for his career, just three short of Anthony Thomas (55) for the all time lead — but because of how he came back for this moment.

It was this time last year he was on the West Coast with his father, watching his brothers go to battle 2,000 miles away in Indianapolis.

"I remember I had just got out of surgery, out in California laid up in a hotel bed just watching the game through a screen," Corum recalled. "I couldn't do nothing but cheer you know and think about what I saw through the camera, through the tv. It was very emotional, I wanted to be there so bad, but everything happens for a reason.

"Look at me now. I'm getting ready, getting prepared for Indy right now, it's going to be a heck of a time."

Two players who aren't getting prepared? Former teammates of the Wolverines, Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All.

Both were starters and key performers on Michigan's 2021 Big Ten championship team that broke the 17-year league title drought, but each suffered a major setback in their first year away for U-M, playing for Iowa.

McNamara suffered a torn ACL in September against Michigan State (he will return for the 2024 season), and All suffered the same injury a few weeks later against Wisconsin.

"Already spoke to Erick, he's super fired up, haven't got a chance to talk to Cade yet," said Michigan captain and fifth-year senior Mike Sainristil. "We knew them two guys transferring over there was going to help that team tremendously, a team that already has a really good defense.

"We said (before the season) that Iowa team is probably going to be who we see, if we handle everything how we need to, in the Big Ten championship."

Legendary status cemented

Harbaugh acknowledged he is not the official gatekeeper of who is and is not a Michigan football legend.

That said, he has nominated people for "legendary status" in the past and after Saturday's game, he couldn't help but do so again.

"The staff, especially coach Sherrone Moore, called a great game, coached the offensive line and made the decisions as the head coach," Harbaugh said. "I nominate Sherrone Moore as a Michigan legend."

Michigan acting head coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore watches a replay during the first half against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Harbaugh didn't stop there, listing nearly two dozen players who made key plays on Saturday. He pointed out how the longest rush attempt U-M allowed was 12 yards and acknowledged Will Johnson's early interception as a key moment, Kris Jenkins' "monster play" in block destruction, Junior Colson who set the tone with a game-high 11 tackles and Quinten Johnson who had one of the biggest pass breakups in the game.

"Talk about those who stay will be champions," Harbaugh said of Johnson. "Not an instant starter here, Quinten came up and made his name on special teams and has been a contributor."

Sainristil, McCarthy, Corum and Donovan Edwards were all previously deemed Michigan legends, according to Harbaugh, as was Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson. He called tight end Colston Loveland "our Travis Kelce" and praised tight end Max Bredeson longer than anything string tight end has ever been praised.

But Harbaugh gushed over kicker James Turner perhaps more than anyone else. The Saline native who transferred from Louisville had the biggest figurative shoes to step into at his position in program history, and didn't miss a beat.

"We had Jake Moody the last so many years, a Michigan legend, and now James from Saline," Harbaugh said. "Here, in the Big House. Two undefeated teams. I mean to make that difference. Also shoutout to (William Wagner) and Tommy Doman, that battery of snapper-holder-kicker.

"So yeah, there's stickers going to all that were on that field goal unit."

