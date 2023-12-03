Michigan football's Big Ten title merely a stop toward the summit of eternal greatness

INDIANAPOLIS — There was a time not long ago when Michigan football would have given anything to experience a moment like this one, when confetti fluttered in the air, players clad in maize and blue hoisted a trophy, Jim Harbaugh was cheered and a conference title was celebrated on a platform inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Go back to the summer of 2021 and Harbaugh stood inside this very same venue and declared his struggling program would either find a way to overtake Ohio State and win the league, or “die trying.” But 28 months after Harbaugh made that dramatic statement, so much has changed to the point that the latest coronation of the Wolverines as Big Ten kings has become anticlimactic.

On a night when the Wolverines slogged through a 26-0 victory over impotent Iowa to win the conference for the third straight year, the focus had already shifted to what would happen the next morning in a meeting room 875 miles away in Grapevine, Texas. That’s where the College Football Playoff committee will select the four teams that will play for the national championship. Michigan and Washington have already grabbed the first two bids. But among Alabama, Texas, Florida State and Georgia, who will be picked to fill the other two slots?

Michigan running back Blake Corum celebrates a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Luca Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

SUNDAY'S DILEMMA: Here's who the CFP committee should pick to face Michigan football in the Rose Bowl

The answer to that question could determine Michigan’s fate in its all-or-nothing quest to claim a national title.

Since this past winter, the Wolverines have yearned for another opportunity to compete in the CFP after losing in the semifinal round to Georgia in 2021 and TCU last December.

Those defeats stung Michigan, sucking some of the joy out of the Wolverines’ new-found success against the Buckeyes, their sudden dominance of the Big Ten and the program rebirth they initiated. It also left the U-M’s players covetous of the sport’s biggest prize.

As he addressed a crowd at Crisler Center last February, star running back Blake Corum boldly declared, “We’re gonna win the national championship and go down in history.”

Over the next five months, Corum framed the 2023 season in binary terms: It was title or bust, he said. Many of his teammates agreed.

When several players with NFL aspirations returned to the team, they announced they had “unfinished business.”

Defeating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten had already been accomplished.

Now, it was time to do more.

It was no surprise then that Corum seemed rather unmoved by the Wolverines’ third consecutive conquest of the Buckeyes last week.

“The job is not finished, man,” he reminded reporters after the 30-24 triumph. “We have a lot of work to do.”

Michigan defensive back Makari Paige (7) tries to block a pass from Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

That may be true. But what Michigan has achieved over these past three seasons shouldn’t be overlooked.

This is a historic run by the Wolverines, who have won 25 straight conference games. In a bygone era — when Bo Schembechler was coaching, Harbaugh was quarterbacking and Keith Jackson was broadcasting — Michigan’s supremacy over the Big Ten would have garnered greater appreciation. In those days, winning the conference was everything.

Now, it is merely another benchmark along the climb to the top of the sport. It’s why Saturday didn’t seem all that special for the Wolverines. They have been to this stage before. In the next month, they want to surpass it.

Three years ago, it would have been hard to imagine the program arriving at the point where a Big Ten championship could be taken for granted or perhaps even disregarded.

But so much has changed since then.

The Wolverines no longer fantasize about ruling just their conference. They now imagine themselves conquering the rest of college football. In about 12 hours, they will learn how close those dreams are to reality.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's ultimate CFP dreams could be determined by Sunday