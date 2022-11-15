Michigan football's Biff Poggi hired as new head coach of Charlotte 49ers

The success for the Michigan football team in 2021 cost the coaching staff its offensive and defensive coordinators.

And already this year, the Wolverines are losing another assistant coach.

The University of North Carolina Charlotte announced Tuesday that Biff Poggi, the current associated head coach at U-M, has been hired as the 49ers' third ever head coach.

"Biff has been a tremendous asset to our University of Michigan Football program, providing support and mentorship to our coaching staff and players," U-M coach Jim Harbaugh said in a released statement. "He has a great football mind, knows how to prepare a team during the week and on game day, and is a coach that aims to change the lives of his players in a positive way. Biff is a trusted agent and known friend, and I know that his leadership and ability to develop a team-first culture will be a huge asset to the Charlotte 49ers."

This is Poggi's third year, and second stint, with the Wolverines. He built his coaching career at Baltimore St. Frances, a high school football power on the East Coast from which Michigan recruited Blake Corum and Nikhai Hill-Green. Before St. Frances, Poggi led Gilman School, also in Baltimore, to 13 state championships.

Poggi, 62, will be introduced as head coach to the media next week. It is not clear if he will remain on staff with U-M throughout the rest of the regular season.

"Joining the Charlotte 49ers is an incredible opportunity," Poggi said in a released statement. "The great momentum created by the leadership of this University and its athletics program gives us every opportunity to build a successful pathway for so many young men in our region. For me, this is a full circle moment, a chance to pay forward the wonderful opportunities that were given to me as a young man. We can build a championship program at Charlotte, and I can't wait to get started."

In the summer of 2021, Poggi rejoined what was a remade coaching staff under Harbaugh. The Wolverines went on to their first Big Ten championship in 17 years and their first College Football Playoff appearance. This season, U-M is 10-0 and in line for another national semifinal spot.

Poggi was an associated head coach at U-M in 2016, Harbaugh's second season, when the team reached the Orange Bowl.

This season, the 49ers fired head coach Will Healy after a 1-7 start. Charlotte is 2-9 with one game remaining: Saturday against Louisiana Tech.

"We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff Poggi as our head football coach," said Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said. "He is a transformational leader and has a sterling reputation as a coach, having had phenomenal success at the highest levels of college and high school football. But he is much more than that. He has demonstrated it by pouring himself into young men and communities, and the results have been spectacular. We are thrilled to have Biff and his wife, Amy, join Niner Nation and the Charlotte community."

