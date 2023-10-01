Michigan football's battering ram tailback among those trending up after Nebraska blowout

Here are the five Michigan football members who helped their stock in the No. 2 Wolverines' 45-7 win over Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Normally, this piece assesses three players three trending down, too, but U-M dominated so thoroughly on Saturday, there weren't enough candidates).

Five up

RB Kalel Mullings: The Wolverines' battering ram played only eight snaps, carrying the ball just five times, but he made each of them count. His first touch came on third-and-1, and he ran through a host of arm tackles for a 20-yard touchdown to put Michigan up by 14 less than eight minutes in. He had four more short-yardage carries — third-and-1, third-and-2, third-and-4 and fourth-and-1 — and picked up first downs with gains of 5 or 6 yards on each. Mullings' grade of 84.2, according to Pro Football Focus, ranked behind only one Wolverine on offense, who will be mentioned later on this list.

LB Josaiah Stewart: There were questions about how the Coastal Carolina transfer would translate at the Big Ten level given his smaller size, and through four weeks he hadn't yet made a true impact. That changed Saturday as he tied for the Michigan lead with five tackles, which included his first two sacks in maize and blue. After recording two tackles in the first quarter, he got to quarterback Heinrich Haarberg on second-and-8 and dropped him for a loss of 2 , then got in on the tackle on on the next play to force the punt. On the final play of the half, the Huskers wanted to try a Hail Mary, but Stewart had a hurry off the edge to force Haarberg to throw the ball away. Finally, the Huskers faced fourth-and-10 in the fourth quarter — in their first trip across the 50 since the second drive of the game — when Stewart got around the edge and sacked Haarberg to force a turnover on downs.

WR Roman Wilson: The aforementioned highest graded offensive player, per PFF? Who else but Wilson, who has transformed himself from a gadget slot receiver to one of the most dynamic pass catchers in America, leading the nation with eight touchdown receptions. On Saturday, Wilson had four catches for 58 yards and two TDs — his third multi-touchdown game this season. His first grab was perhaps the highlight of the season thus far, when he went up and over Nebraska's Isaac Gifford, pinned the ball on the back of his helmet and secured the 29-yard touchdown. After a five-yard grab later in the second quarter, he added his final touchdown of the day, a 16-yard reception where he just kept crossing the formation and caught a perfect pass from quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Wilson added another 8-yard grab in the third quarter to finish September with 19 catches for 326 yards (17.2 yards per reception).

OT LaDarius Henderson: The Wolverines switched up their starting offensive line Saturday for the first time when right tackle Myles Hinton was listed as questionable with a left knee injury. That caused coach Sherrone Moore to move Karsen Barnhart back to the right side, where he played a season ago, and opened a spot for Henderson, an Arizona State transfer, to slide in. PFF didn't care for his performance, with a 59.2 overall grade, but his team-high 58 snaps tell you all you need to know about what the staff thought of his play. He got beat a few times on the pass rush, allowing three pressures, two hurries and a quarterback hit, though much of that happened late with back-up quarterbacks in the game and different offensive line combinations.

Jesse Minter: Stewart wasn't the only defender with a big game against the Cornhuskers, so let's shout out the Wolverines' defensive coordinator. Only U-M's allowing a 74-yard touchdown run to the backside of the defense with 4:17 left broke up a shutout, which would have been the first by any team against Nebraska in 343 games (since Arizona State in 1996). Production came from all over the field, starting when Braiden McGregor batted Haarberg's first pass attempt, which was then corralled by Kenneth Grant for a pick. Derrick Moore and Michael Barrett each forced fumbles, while McGregor added a sack. The Wolverines lead the nation in scoring defense (six points per game), first down defense (11.4 per game), touchdowns (0.6) and red zone defense (37.5% scoring rate).

