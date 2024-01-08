What is Michigan football's banner tradition? Remembering the ritual's origin, history

While it is uncertain how Michigan football will perform in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington, it is clear that the team will be met with a roaring crowd as they carry out one of college football's most storied traditions: touching the M Club banner.

As Wolverines players exit the tunnel, they leap up to touch a banner hanging at midfield that read.s "GO BLUE, M CLUB SUPPORTS YOU" — a tradition that began in 1962. The M Club, of course, is an organization that supports and connects former varsity letter winners from various sports at the university, serving as an alumni association for athletes who have earned a varsity letter while representing the University of Michigan in their respective sports.

The M Club tradition, where varsity letter winners from other sports welcome the football team onto the field with the banner flying high, is one of the notable traditions associated with this organization, and has also been at the center of Michigan's historic rivalry with Ohio State.

Here's what you need to know about Michigan's banner tradition.

What is Michigan's banner tradition?

The "GO BLUE, M CLUB SUPPORTS YOU" banner hangs at midfield for every Michigan home game. As the team emerges from the tunnel, the Michigan Marching Band belts out "The Victors," the fight song of the university. Players sprint towards the banner, leaping high to touch as they pass underneath. The entrance has become a signature moment in college football, captivating Wolverines and objective fans alike.

When did Michigan's banner tradition start?

In 1962, Michigan initiated a tradition when — amid the team's 1–5 record — the M Club obtained approval from coach Bump Elliott to have varsity letter winners from other sports welcome the football team onto the field.

Before the banner was created, a plain yellow block "M" on a 6-foot-wide strip of fabric was used in its place. This tradition continued after the 14-10 victory vs. Illinois, with the M Club forming two rows of letter winners to greet the football team.

During "The Ten Year War" with Ohio State in the 1970s, the M Club banner gained prominence. In 1973, Ohio State players, led by John Hicks, attempted to destroy the banner, incensing the hometown crowd. (The game between the undefeated teams ended in a tie, with the Big Ten's athletic directors voting for the Buckeyes to represent the team in the Rose Bowl).

Four years later, in 1977, Michigan and coach Bo Schembechler got revenge on Woody Hayes and the Ohio State team: The Buckeyes ran under the banner, prompting Michigan representatives to physically block and tackle them from passing underneath. The Wolverines won 14-6 to earn the Big Ten's Rose Bowl bid.

The M Club banner tradition has become a symbol of support and tradition at Michigan football games, especially during key matchups and rivalries.

