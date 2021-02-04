Michigan football's assistant coaching salary pool dips to $5.4 million in 2021

Michigan football's assistant coaching salary pool will be $5.4 million for the 2021 season, according to documents obtained by the Free Press via the Freedom of Information Act.

The pool was $6.27 million in 2020.

The two highest-paid assistant coaches are defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who will earn $1 million in the first year of a three-year contract he signed with the Wolverines this offseason, and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who will make $900,000 in the final year of his three-year contract.

The third-highest paid assistant coach is co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist, who signed a two-year deal with the Wolverines this offseason after previously serving as the defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Linguist will earn $680,000 in Year 1 of his deal and $690,000 in Year 2.

Macdonald and Linguist were among the five new assistant coaches Michigan hired this offseason.

Running backs coach Mike Hart, whose contract was previously obtained, will make $415,000 in 2021.

Ron Bellamy, a former Michigan receiver and long-time head coach at West Bloomfield High School, signed a two-year deal with the Wolverines and will make $225,000 in 2021 and $250,000 in Year 2 as receivers coach.

George Helow, who signed a two-year deal as safeties coach, will make $350,000 in Year 1 and $375,000 in Year 2.

There were three assistant coaches who signed two-year extensions after their contracts expired in January.

Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore received a significant raise and will earn $550,000 in the first year of his extension and $575,000 in the second year. Moore, who was previously the tight ends coach, earned $415,000 in 2020.

Defensive line coach Shaun Nua's new deal includes a slight raise, as he will earn $415,000 in the first year and $430,000 in the second year. Nua's first contract with Michigan — a two-year deal — included $400,000 in base salary for both years.

Jay Harbaugh's two-year extension will pay him $415,000 in Year 1 and $430,000 in Year 2. Harbaugh, who is now the tight ends and special teams coach, made $415,000 in 2020. He is the longest-tenured assistant coach on staff and the only remaining assistant coach from father Jim Harbaugh's initial coaching staff.

Linebackers coach Brian-Jean Mary, who along with Gattis did not receive a new deal this offseason, is on the second year of a two-year contract he signed with Michigan last offseason that will pay him $450,000 in 2021.

