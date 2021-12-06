Michigan football's Aidan Hutchinson named 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist

Aidan Hutchinson is headed to New York.

The Michigan football outside linebacker was named one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious individual award in college football.

Hutchinson, the senior out of Dearborn Divine Child, had 14 sacks and 33 solo tackles this season to go with two forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year last week and was one of the biggest reasons the Wolverines went 12-1 in the regular season and won the Big Ten title. He was also recognized as the league’s Defensive Lineman of the Year with a separate award and named first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media.

Hutchinson set a new school record with 13 sacks in a single season after notching three more during the win over Ohio State.

