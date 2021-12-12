Michigan football's Aidan Hutchinson misses out on Heisman Trophy

Only a month ago Aidan Hutchinson hadn’t received much consideration as a Heisman Trophy hopeful.

But a late-season surge carried the Michigan football pass rusher all the way to New York, where he hoped to become the first defensive player to claim the coveted award since Wolverines star Charles Woodson won it in 1997.

The momentum behind his candidacy stopped Saturday, when Hutchinson and the rest of the nation learned Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the recipient of college football’s greatest individual prize.

Still, the outcome couldn’t dim a glowing year for Hutchinson, who...

Aidan Hutchinson high-fives fans after the Wolverines' 47-14 win over Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021.

... set a single-season school record with 14 sacks, led the Wolverines to their first College Football Playoff berth and began to stock his trophy case. Just in the last two weeks, Hutchinson was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year and won the Rotary Lombardi Award given to the nation’s best lineman.

“Defied all expectations,” Hutchinson said last Saturday.

He was speaking about his team. But he could have been referring to himself in that instance.

After all, Hutchinson’s trajectory was unclear heading into the Sept. 4 opener against Western Michigan. The potential was certainly there, and the NFL was intrigued enough by his natural ability that one prominent scouting service gave him a preliminary first-round grade. The second-generation Wolverine, whose father was an All-American, struggled to distinguish himself on the field for one reason or another. He was often overshadowed in past years by the Wolverines’ other top pass rushers, whether it was Chase Winovich, Josh Uche or Kwity Paye.

Then, last season, he suffered a major setback, fracturing his right ankle in a November loss to Indiana. Hutchinson, who only netted 4½ sacks at that point in his career, wouldn’t play in the remaining games and watched the Wolverines crash to a 2-4 record.

After evaluating his pro prospects, Hutchinson eventually decided to return to school and help lift a program that sunk to its lowest point during Jim Harbaugh’s tenure.

What came next was an improbable revival as Hutchinson and the Wolverines ascended together. Playing a different position in a new defensive system implemented by first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Hutchinson transformed into one of college football’s best players. He produced 5½ sacks in his first four games helping Michigan launch a magical season. Converted from a 4-3 end to a stand-up edge player, Hutchinson bullied the offensive linemen standing in his way by either plowing through or zipping around them on his way to the quarterback.

"The overall scheme, just how it was built, was built perfectly for me to produce and flourish," Hutchinson said Saturday before the ceremony. "It let me have a lot of freedom to really just do what I want and be a playmaker. I am super blessed Coach Harbaugh hired (Macdonald) this offseason, because I don't know if I would be here with out him."

Still, Hutchinson’s exploits initially didn't generate much national buzz, which was odd considering Michigan's reputation for creating “September Heisman” winners.

As it turned out, Hutchinson’s candidacy for the sport’s greatest individual award didn’t begin until November. During a taut road victory over Penn State Hutchinson rose to the occasion. He collected three sacks, forced a fumble and rattled Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford. The remarkable performance helped the Wolverines win a game of huge consequence and prompted Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to sing Hutchinson’s praises.

“Aidan is the absolute best player in college football,” Gattis said. “There is no doubt in my mind, the impact that he brings to this team…He’s a guy that’s a true difference-maker. I think he should be in the discussion for the Heisman.”

Two weeks later, many began to agree with Gattis’ opinion after watching Hutchinson terrorize Ohio State and lead Michigan to its first victory over the Buckeyes since 2011. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound dynamo generated a whopping 15 pressures and sacked C.J. Stroud three times in the 42-27 win.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Aidan Hutchinson doesn't win Heisman Trophy