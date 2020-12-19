Michigan football's 2021 recruiting class: Here's what we like and don't like

Free Press sports writers Orion Sang and Rainer Sabin break down Michigan football’s 2021 recruiting class after the December early signing period:

Sang: So, Wednesday was a pretty eventful day for Michigan. Two decommitments, one (big) commitment, and three … re-commitments? As we’re sitting here Friday afternoon with the early signing period drawing to a close, the Wolverines have the 12th-ranked 2021 recruiting class, which, given the program’s current situation, seems pretty solid.

Sabin: I agree. The day went better than most anticipated. Before the Wolverines locked in 20 new additions, the Wolverines were swimming upstream along a river of negative headlines and uncertainty. Jim Harbaugh’s future wasn’t resolved and still isn’t, while the program had just completed a 2-4 season that ended with three cancellations due to COVID-19. But the Wolverines found a way to rally on the recruiting trail, which should give them some hope as they try to rebound following a year they’d prefer to forget.

Sang: Let’s break down the class here, because I think the composition of players is interesting. In terms of the recruiting rankings, this class is heavily tilted toward the offensive side of the ball. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, eight of Michigan’s ten highest-ranked signees project to offense, including four of the top five. That’s an encouraging sign for the offense, which already added a few potential difference-makers in last year’s class. It’s somewhat concerning for the defense — which took a major step back this fall — that Michigan wasn’t able to sign more high-level defensive prospects. And the two defections on Wednesday — linebacker Branden Jennings (Maryland) and defensive lineman Quintin Somerville (UCLA) — both came from the defense.

Sabin: The offense has a nice stockpile of talent. Under Harbaugh, the Wolverines have yet to develop a quarterback recruited from the high school ranks and transform him into a top-line starter. But five-star prospect J.J. McCarthy has the potential to be the first. It has also been years since Michigan has had a bona fide star at running back. Maybe Donovan Edwards becomes that guy. Edwards, a top-50 player in this class, will enter a running back group that includes capable ball carriers Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and Zach Charbonnet. The Wolverines have taken a democratic approach with their ground attack, but if they plan to maximize Edwards they’re going to have to give him more than a handful of carries.

Sang: There areother solid prospects on offense, too. Based on his junior film (he didn’t get a senior season due to COVID), Xavier Worthy looked like the most dynamic receiver Michigan has signed under Harbaugh. Raheem Anderson and Giovanni El-Hadi could be potential multi-year starters along the offensive line, too. This is a top-heavy class: There are currently five signees ranked in the top 100, which is the second-most Michigan has signed under Harbaugh (the Wolverines had six top-100 recruits in 2017). And most of the top prospects will play on offense.

Sabin: There are concerns on defense, however. Michigan signed one cornerback (Ja’Den McBurrows) and one player (Dominick Giudice) who could conceivably play defensive tackle. These are two positions of need for a unit that was exposed in the secondary and at the line of scrimmage while conceding 34.5 points per game this season. Yet Harbaugh said Michigan could add players to the fold in the coming months, and it would seem the Wolverines will target those positions via high school recruiting or the transfer marketplace that should be bustling this offseason.

Sang: I don’t think Michigan would want to rely heavily upon freshmen to play on defense next season. At least that doesn’t seem like a recipe for success — the type of success the Wolverines had on that side of the ball before 2020, and presumably the type of success they want to return to in 2021. But recruiting is important. We’ve already seen what some ill-timed recruiting misses and attrition have done to Michigan. The lack of numbers at several key position groups on defense means the Wolverines will have to recruit better at those spots in the 2022 class or through the transfer portal — or risk seeing them turn into (or remain) weak spots down the line.

Sabin: Player retention has been a problem for Michigan since the beginning of the 2019 season. Going back to October of last year, 13 scholarship players have entered the NCAA transfer portal. And two signees from the 2020 class — defensive lineman Aaron Lewis and linebacker Osman Savage — have already left the program. So, it isn’t as simple as recruiting players to your program. You have to keep them there. That is something that bears watching, and if Michigan has designs on solidifying its roster for the future, it must keep its players in the fold.

Sang: We’ll see how they fill out the rest of the class. We both agree they had a better-than-expected early signing period, based on their ability to retain most of the class while adding a top-50 prospect in Edwards. And every single recruit signed, too, which means Michigan won’t have to play defense and continue recruiting them through February. Instead, it can go after any remaining unsigned prospects and monitor the transfer portal.

