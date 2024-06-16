Michigan football WR Semaj Morgan changes jersey number

You could have predicted this the moment that the previous owner of this jersey transferred out of Ann Arbor.

Michigan football sophomore wide receiver Semaj Morgan is full of personality and has quickly become a fan favorite. Having arrived from West Bloomfield (Mich.) as an early enrollee during the Wolverines’ preparation for the 2022 College Football Playoff, Morgan initially donned No. 12 before switching to No. 82 during the season. But with former No. 0 Darrius Clemons transferring to Oregon State this offseason, that gave Morgan the opportunity to claim that number for himself.

Morgan made the announcement on Saturday during his now-annual Father’s Day camp.

Also official: Semaj Morgan has changed his jersey number pic.twitter.com/JNDxfS2xO9 — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) June 15, 2024

It’s only been a few years since the No. 0 has been allowed in the college football ranks. Giles Jackson was the first to wear it back in 2020 but he transferred to Washington shortly after. Clemons was the last wide receiver to wear it, but on the defensive side, Mike Sainristil was the first to truly popularize it in maize and blue.

