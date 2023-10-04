Michigan football WR Roman Wilson recalls highlight-reel TD catch vs. Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was the moment that Nebraska knew it was in for a long day.

As Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy was flushed from the pocket, still going through his progressions, he moved off his primary target Cornelius Johnson, and saw a streaking Roman Wilson in the back of the end zone. McCarthy wound up and released a rocket, but there was one little problem: Huskers defensive back Isaac Gifford had caught up and was tight in coverage.

Still, Wilson leapt up, got the football in his arms, and pinned it against the helmet of Gifford to score the first seven points of the game in favor of the Wolverines.

It was as impressive of a catch as you’ll see, and on Tuesday, Wilson broke down how the play went down.

“So when J.J. threw it I thought it was gonna be perfectly like right over their head. But I think the wind might have taken a little bit,” Wilson said. “So it was right behind the guy. So I could see like, clear as day. Went up and grabbed it and the dude’s head was in between me and the ball! I’m not sure where he was going, so I just brought it down with me.”

Just as impressive as the catch itself is that Wilson had the wherewithal to get a foot down inbounds, assuring that it was, indeed, seven points for the good guys. He says not much went into that, but it was part of his thought process.

“Oh, definitely think about it but it just happens naturally,” Wilson said. “Like, ‘Oh, yeah, catch the ball.’ And then I realized, ‘Well, I don’t really know where I’m at in the end zone.’ I don’t know if I’m on the edge of it or on the inside. So I just like, kick my feet down, like real quick on instinct.”

Despite the play being a highlight-reel circus catch that’s certainly in the conversation for best of the year, Wilson wasn’t even that impressed with himself. He says while he’s seen the play multiple times, it’s not his favorite.

But why does he think it’s others’ favorite and what is his?

“I don’t know, because grabbed his head maybe?” Wilson said. “Yeah, it’s definitely like, I think it was like No. 1 or 2 (on SportsCenter). So it was a good play, I’m gonna give myself credit for now. It’s a great play.

“I had one practice in this offseason and I caught it one-handed like, it’s crazy stuff. I don’t know, maybe one day I’ll show the world but Coach Harbaugh says we’re not allowed to post-practice film so you guys might not ever see.”

Fans will get another chance to see Wilson in action on Saturday when Michigan football heads to Minnesota for a 7:30 p.m. EDT kickoff on NBC.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire