Michigan football WR A.J. Henning discusses how team will replace Ronnie Bell
Michigan football wide receiver A.J. Henning speaks to the media on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury.
Michigan football wideout Ronnie Bell was hurt in Saturday's win and is now out for the season, Jim Harbaugh said Monday.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh addresses the media previewing Saturday's game against the Washington Huskies on Sept. 11, 2021.
After some time to process things and watch the film, here are our final thoughts on Michigan vs. Western Michigan.
Two all-Big Ten-caliber playmakers suffered season-ending injuries in Week 1.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed what most had feared after seeing Ronnie Bell go down ...
Michigan junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell was off to a dazzling start to his fourth season in Ann Arbor, having caught
