Michigan football WR Giles Jackson set to transfer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As spring practice continues, Michigan football will have to prepare for another loss.

Receiver Giles Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, becoming the seventh scholarship player on the Wolverines' roster to do so since mid-January.

Jackson was Michigan's most dynamic special teams contributor since he joined the program in 2019. He scored on a kickoff each of the last two seasons while averaging 26.4 yards per return in his 16-game career.

He also produced 24 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown since arriving at Michigan as a four-star recruit playing in Oakley, California.

Jackson's departure could further sting an offense that has already weathered the losses of 2020 starting quarterback Joe Milton, one of its most promising running backs Zach Charbonnet and emerging offensive lineman Zach Carpenter. Charbonnet and Carpenter have already landed at other programs while Milton is looking to enroll at another school.

Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @RainerSabin. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Big Ten newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football WR Giles Jackson set to transfer

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan Basketball: Howard's Recruiting Needs To Start With Smith Brooks

    Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next year ...

  • Shannon Ryan: No. 1 seed Michigan deserves more attention after advancing to the Elite Eight. ‘We’re grinding, man,’ coach Juwan Howard said, ‘and we’re doing it collectively.’

    INDIANAPOLIS — In a bracket littered by low seeds, the inevitability of a Gonzaga-Baylor national championship — No. 1 seed versus No. 1 seed — seemed to emerge as the true gems. The top two overall seeds on Selection Sunday have looked dominant in the NCAA Tournament. Discussions about Michigan in national sports shows have basically relegated the Wolverines as a 1B seed. On Sunday, the ...

  • Two Tigers hit the transfer portal on Saturday

    The roster turnover continues for Missouri's basketball team. Early Saturday morning, redshirt sophomore forward Parker Braun entered the transfer portal Saturday morning, a source told PowerMizzou.com. Braun becomes the second Missouri player with eligibility remaining to leave the program in the past week.

  • Arkansas nabs first top-100 commit of Pittman era, Michigan DB Myles Rowser

    Just a few hours removed from advancing to the Elite 8 in men's hoops, the Razorbacks got another big win on Sunday morning in the form of a commitment from 4-star safety Myles Rowser. The Michigan native chose to call the Hogs over the other programs in his top 4–Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama. Rowser, at No. 86 in the Rivals100 rankings, is now Sam Pittman's highest ranked commit since he came to the Hill.

  • Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson discusses football returnees & university's commitment to international footprint

    Arizona State VP of University Athletics & AD Ray Anderson joins Pac-12 Networks during the Sun Devils' Maroon & Gold practice to discuss the number of returnees this year as well as the university's commitment to its international footprint, specifically within China following Jackson He's amazing story. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest news & updates.

  • Here's when Michigan basketball will play UCLA for a spot in the 2021 Final Four

    Michigan basketball will have the late Elite Eight game Tuesday night on TBS when it takes on UCLA for a spot in the Final Four in Indianapolis.

  • Michigan Receiver And Returner Giles Jackson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wide receiver and return man Giles Jackson entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Monday morning, Rivals.com has learned. Jackson served as the Maize and Blue's primary kick returner over the last two seasons, averaging 26.

  • Leonard Hamilton On Michigan Wolverines Basketball: 'Almost Flawless'

    Preparing for a team by watching film is the only way to go for teams that haven't played. It wasn't enough for FSU.

  • Wolverine TV: What To Watch For In Michigan-FSU Game; Spring Football Talk

    TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss the things to watch for in Michigan basketball's upcoming Sweet 16 game against Florida State, before breaking down the latest Michigan football spring practice rumblings (football talk begins at 17:00).

  • Tour official on Na-DJ situation: Can't agree to concession after putt

    A PGA Tour rules official said he talked to Dustin Johnson after the incident with Kevin Na to determine if both players should have been DQ'd.

  • Michigan maximizes roster, stifles Florida State en route to men's Elite Eight

    The Wolverines were able to find easy shots at the basket with their offense cutting up the usually stingy Seminoles defense Sunday in the Sweet 16.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Falcons take Kyle Pitts, Panthers trade up to No. 5 for Trey Lance

    The downside for the Falcons taking Pitts is that it would leave at least one more dynamic dual-threat quarterback prospect on the board, who could wind up going to the Panthers.

  • Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter tests positive for COVID-19

    Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team "for the foreseeable future."

  • Urban Meyer recalls being ‘blown away’ by Tom Brady the practice player

    When new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer formally brings Trevor Lawrence aboard as the NFL draft’s top overall pick, chances are the coveted Clemson quarterback will hear the same anecdote Meyer recently shared with veteran NFL scribe Peter King. In his popular Football Morning in America notes column for NBCSports.com, King conveyed Meyer’s anecdote about watching how current Bucs quarterback Tom ...

  • Detroit Red Wings show 'unbelievable' response in taking both games against Columbus

    Fist-round picks Evgeny Svechnikov and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in a second straight win over the Blue Jackets.

  • Michigan's Terrance Williams Stays Ready So He Doesn't Have To Get Ready

    Michigan Wolverines basketball needed some unexpected contributions to get out of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The most notable was senior guard Chaundee Brown Jr., who dropped a season-high 21 points — 14 in the second half — and hit three shots from beyond the arc in a thrilling win over LSU. Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. also acquitted himself well in his second and third starts of the season, scoring seven points in victories over Texas Southern and LSU.

  • Elite Eight or sent packing: Winners and losers from the men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

    More history is being written in a March Madness that's already seen a record number of upsets and double-digit seeds advancing to the second weekend.

  • 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition, VIN 001, Auctioned for More Than $1 Million

    Profits go to wilderness charities. Two other Fords, the Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake CSX 3015 and Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001, also brought big money for charity.

  • Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle had 'no worse media treatment' than Princess Diana

    In his first column since leaving "Good Morning Britain," Morgan said Markle has "little proof" to back up claims of racism.

  • GOP vaccine hesitancy is a big obstacle for Iowa's herd immunity

    Republicans, especially men, are among the most reluctant to receive a COVID vaccine, Iowa and national polls show.Why it matters: That runs counter to the dominant narrative that minority groups are the most hesitant, as explored last week in a New York Times podcast.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIndividuals who aren't vaccinated face increased health risks, but the reluctance also affects the wider goal to reach herd immunity.As Iowa opens vaccine eligibility to all adults next week, the state is quickly approaching a point where it'll soon shift its vaccination focus to those who have declined earlier opportunities.By the numbers: 41% of Iowa Republicans don’t plan to be vaccinated compared with 8% of Democrats and 30% of independents, according to an Iowa Poll published by the Des Moines Register this month. Among those groups, men lead in reluctancy.What they're saying: Polk County Republican Party Chairwoman Gloria Mazza, who recovered from COVID and had a friend who died from it, doesn't plan to push for vaccinations among her group, arguing that peoples' concerns about potential unknown consequences must be respected."I'm not a rebel by any means. I know this stuff is real. I've lived it, but I also believe strongly in personal choice," she told Axios.The big picture: The percent of the population that must be vaccinated to reach herd immunity remains under study, but is generally believed to be about 60-70%.Almost 1 million Iowans are now at least partially vaccinated. Of those, about 60% are women. (Our population of adults is around 2.4 million.)Reaching herd immunity may be through a "long, very difficult and remarkably unpleasant way" if people don't get vaccinated, John Rovers, a pharmacy professor at Drake told Axios.What's next: Polk County health officials will soon launch outreach efforts to "any groups" that are hesitant, spokeswoman Nola Aigner Davis told Axios when asked about whether the department would target politically-affiliated organizations.State officials are already working with community organizations to coordinate outreach to communities who face barriers in accessing a vaccine, Gov. Kim Reynolds said last week.Reynolds didn't specifically mention her party as an outreach target. But she got vaccinated during a press conference earlier this month and has said it is the most important thing to ensure the state's recovery.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free