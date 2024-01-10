Michigan football WR, former four-star, enters transfer portal

After Michigan football won its first Big Ten Championship Game and was en route to its first College Football Playoff semifinal, it got something of a surprise commitment on early signing day. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons chose the maize and blue over his hometown Oregon Ducks.

Clemons looked the part of a star receiver early, pulling down a highlight-reel catch in the spring game as an early enrollee, just months after arriving in Ann Arbor. But injuries and the depth chart precluded him from taking the next step.

After two years with the program, Clemons has opted for a change of pace, seeking greener pastures elsewhere having entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Michigan wide receiver Darrius Clemons has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. A four-star recruit and top-115 prospect in 2022 cycle. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/3XoFp8XRTZ — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) January 10, 2024

With Clemons departing, wide receiver is looking rather thin for Michigan football. The Wolverines definitely lose Cornelius Johnson and are likely to lose Roman Wilson. That leaves Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan as the only wideouts with significant experience.

The maize and blue could turn to Karmello English or Fred Moore or seek a wideout or two in the transfer portal.

