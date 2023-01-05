Michigan football WR Andrel Anthony enters NCAA transfer portal

The roster turnover for Michigan football continues.

Andrel Anthony, the sophomore wide receiver who played in every game this season but contributed little in the passing game, has posted on social media that he is entering the transfer portal.

The East Lansing native picked Michigan over Michigan State in the class of 2021 as the No. 13 player in Michigan for that cycle. His biggest contribution as a Wolverines came as a true freshman against his hometown team. He had six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns, including a 93-yard score, in the 2021 game at Spartan Stadium.

He had more than one catch in just one game since then, making two grabs for 32 yards at Indiana. This season, he had seven catches for 80 yards.

Anthony (6 feet 2, 190 pounds) joins freshman linebacker Deuce Spurlock and senior edge rushers Julius Welschof and Taylor Upshaw as Wolverines entering the portal since U-M's loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday.

