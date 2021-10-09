Michigan football to be without WR vs. Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michigan football was already short-handed at wide receiver with Ronnie Bell having been injured in Week 1, and it will be even more short-handed now on the road at Nebraska.

Rumors swirled all week about a hand/wrist injury to sophomore wide receiver Roman Wilson. While the severity of it is currently undetermined, Wilson did not travel with the team to Lincoln and therefore will be out vs. Nebraska, per reports. Wilson had a career-best six receptions for 81 yards against Wisconsin.

From The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz:

Sources tell The Michigan Insider Wilson sustained an injury versus Wisconsin that will sideline him for an indefinite period. He is expected to be reevaluated after Michigan’s bye week, which will come after tonight’s game.

With Wilson out, Michigan football will likely rely more heavily on fellow sophomore A.J. Henning, who has excelled in punt return duties, showcasing electric playmaking ability, but hasn’t been included often on the offensive side of the ball, save for jet sweep situations. According to PFF, Henning has played 63 offensive snaps thus far in 2021.

Michigan and Nebraska will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Memorial Stadium.

