Michigan football without short-yardage running back Kalel Mullings vs. Michigan State

EAST LANSING − Michigan football will be without running back Kalel Mullings when it kicks off its rivalry game Saturday night (7:30 p.m., NBC).

The No. 2 Wolverines' short-yardage running back was one of three players ruled out for Jim Harbaugh's team when the Big Ten's pregame availability report was released; running back C.J. Stokes and wide receiver Karmello English were both ruled out as well.

While safety Zeke Berry and tight end Marlin Klein were both listed as questionable, it's Mullings, out for the second week in a row, who is the most notable absence.

The senior has run 23 times for 147 yards (6.4 yards per attempt) and one touchdown on the season and had established himself as the team's short-yardage back prior to his injury last week. In U-M's first road game of the season at Nebraska, Mullings ran five times for 43 yards and had a 20-yard score as all five of his touches resulted in either a first down or a touchdown.

On the season, 11 of his 23 runs have moved the sticks.

English, meanwhile, played 11 snaps against Indiana last week and recorded both his first career reception and touchdown when he caught a four-yard slant from Jack Tuttle in the back of the end zone. The 5-foot-11 Phenix City, Alabama native returned one punt in the season opener against East Carolina for eight yards and had a target against UNLV.

Stokes has run four times this season; twice for six yards against ECU and twice for two yards against UNLV.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football without short-yardage RB Kalel Mullings vs. MSU