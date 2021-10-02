Michigan football wins at Wisconsin for 1st time in 20 years; fans want more J.J. McCarthy

Michigan football's offense answered some questions Saturday but its coaching staff may have created more questions, too.

The Wolverines rolled over the Wisconsin Badgers, 38-17, for the program's first road win in the series since 2001.

Michigan held control of the game throughout and pulled away once Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz left in the third quarter. U-M outscored Wisconsin 25-7 and used several quarterbacks over the last two quarters.

The use of one passer — freshman JJ McCarthy — prompted a ton of questions, but we'll get to that in just a moment.

The victory was Jim Harbaugh's first as a road underdog in seven seasons; rejoice Wolverines fans, that's one of the last times you'll have to read that stat. Badgers fans will be searching for answers though as their starting QB was hurt, their backup had two turnovers in one half and Badgers fell to 1-3 for the first time since 1990.

There was praise on social media for Michigan's defense (just 210 offensive yards allowed) and Cade McNamara's performance, but much of the attention focused on McCarthy.

McCarthy, a former five-star recruit, saw snaps starting in the third quarter, ending 1 of 1 passing for 56 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball three times for seven yards and another score. McNamara, who's started each game this season, finished 17-for-28 with a season-high 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Yet fans wonder if McCarthy was being groomed for a starting position — possibly this year:

I will say this:



McNamara better bring it every week. This is no shot towards him at all. He's been pretty damn good. But JJ got some game..... — Chris (@MetalMosh33) October 2, 2021

The referendum on Jim Harbaugh this season was always going to come down to Wisconsin, Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State. He's 1-0 so far on those, and Michigan is 5-0 and looking like a Big Ten contender. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 2, 2021

JJ MCCARTHY. ABSOLUTE DIME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3f3sgLVhPM — Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) October 2, 2021

Ugh Jim Harbaugh hasn't won as an underdog in like 10 minutes — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 2, 2021

Few guys have their spot after winning a game so convincingly the way McNamara has, according to one segment of Wolverines Twitter. And all it took was one pass (granted it was a very nice pass).

JJ McCarthy is the difference between this being an above average team and being a real contender. He’ll make freshman mistakes, but he’s going to be special. We have two easier games the next two weeks, it’s time right? @MichiganPodcast #MichiganFootball #GoBlue #NCAAF — TheManinthe〽️ichiganHat (@MichiganHat) October 2, 2021

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy — 2021 5-star — might be the person that gets the Wolverines over the hump… #CFB

pic.twitter.com/gLkQt0tlHM — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) October 2, 2021

The fact they didn’t bring McCarthy back in after the TD pass tells me the coaches probably are thinking of him as a starter if Cade can’t put his shut together as the season goes on — George Kittle's #1 fan™ (@BeastFBall) October 2, 2021

Cade McNamara watching that TD pass from JJ McCarthy #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oK8aGouTaL — Michigan Football - UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) October 2, 2021

*Cade McNamara watching Bowman throw the first turnover of the year #GoBlue https://t.co/59b4HrCxjV — T (@TeeChedda) October 2, 2021

No matter the margin, someone's gotta sneak in a shot on Harbaugh.

I’m still skeptical with this coach, but winning for the first time in Madison since 2001 and win handedly has my attention. Also, McCarthy should be the starting QB #GoBlue〽️ — Paulie Brews (@Paulie_Bruz) October 2, 2021

Cade McNamara : 17/28 for a season-high 197 yards, 2 TD's & a 143.4 QB Rating pic.twitter.com/aWf3CpLxph — Lee Harvey (@AyeThatsLee) October 2, 2021

And also, McNamara, I apologize!! You made some big throws today! — Stoff (@_franny) October 2, 2021

