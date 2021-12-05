Michigan football wins Big Ten title with 42-3 win over Iowa, College Football Playoff next

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time 2004, Michigan football has won the Big Ten.

And now, the Wolverines get a chance to play for a national championship.

Several big plays on offense and special teams helped Michigan beat Iowa, 42-3, on Saturday in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's the first conference title game win for U-M and the first for Jim Harbaugh in his seven years at the helm.

[ Subscribe for $1 to gain access to our most exclusive Michigan football stories ]

Hassan Haskins had two second-half touchdown runs to become the school's all-time leader in rushing scores in a season (20). The Wolverines jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a 67-yard TD run by Blake Corum. Then after holding Iowa to a three-and-out, U-M struck again on the first play of the next drive with a halfback pass from Donovan Edwards to Roman Wilson for a 75-yard score.

READ: How Hassan Haskins went from St. Louis neighborhood phenom to Michigan football star

Next up for the Wolverines is a spot in the College Football Playoff. U-M entered this weekend ranked second in the rankings and locked up a spot in the four-team playoff. The Wolverines will play in either the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 in one national semifinal.

Michigan will learn who will be its opponent — most likely either Georgia, Alabama or Cincinnati — early Sunday afternoon.

Contact Michael Cohen at mcohen@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football wins Big Ten title with 42-3 win over Iowa