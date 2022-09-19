Michigan football Week 5 game vs. Iowa kickoff time, channel revealed

As the 2022 season approached, with an away game at Iowa on the schedule, it seemed to be destiny that Michigan football would have to endure yet another night game at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes’ home stadium has been a house of horrors for the Wolverines regardless of the time the game has been played, with the maize and blue’s last win in Iowa City coming in 2005, when current Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was the starting running back. Michigan has lost four straight at Iowa, with the last being when the No. 3 Wolverines went into Iowa City to face the unranked Hawkeyes, set to be No. 1 with a win given that No. 1 and 2 lost earlier in the day, only to be upended, 14-13.

Kinnick Stadium has been a tough place to play for any team at night, as not-so-good Iowa teams have managed to upset its betters in that environment.

However, the game at Iowa this time around will not be at night, as the official announcement has come through that the game will be a noon kickoff to be broadcast nationally on Fox.

While Michigan has struggled of late at Kinnick, it has not against the Hawkeyes in general. The Wolverines have won the last two, with the most recent meeting, of course, being in Indianapolis at the Big Ten Championship game, when the maize and blue won 42-3. Iowa returns most of its players from that game, except its starting running back and the Rimington Trophy winner from a year ago. The Hawkeyes have struggled mightily on offense this year, but still have an incredible defense.

Michigan will need to get past Maryland in Week 4 first, with that game being a noon kick on Fox on Saturday.

