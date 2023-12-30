Michigan football to wear classic blue and maize uniforms with shoulder patch in Rose Bowl

Along with being a matchup between two of the winningest programs in college football history, the Rose Bowl matchup between Michigan football and Alabama will also feature two of the most iconic uniforms in the sport.

As the No. 1 seed, Michigan will be wearing its traditional home uniform consisting of a navy blue and maize winged helmet, navy blue jerseys and maize pants. Alabama, the visitor, will be wearing white jerseys and white pants to pair with its classic crimson helmet with the player's numbers on the side.

Michigan's jersey features two shoulder patches that say "Big Ten Champs" and "Back to Back to Back" in cursive, referencing the Wolverines' three straight conference championships and trips to the College Football Playoff, along with a block M partially covered with a rose.

Uniform watch: Michigan will wear its classic maize & blue combo, add two shoulder patches for the Rose Bowl on Monday vs. Alabama. pic.twitter.com/qw4f7xaAkA — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) December 30, 2023

The maize and blue look has been a staple for Michigan when playing at the Rose Bowl. The Wolverines have worn this uniform combination in its last four trips to Pasadena (1998, 2004, 2005, 2007), last wearing white in the 1993 Rose Bowl against Washington.

The 1998 Rose Bowl made the blue jerseys with the large patches an unforgettable look for Michigan fans, as the Wolverines took down Washington State, 21-16, to secure its last national championship.

Michigan has worn navy blue jerseys 11 times at the Rose Bowl and white jerseys eight times in 20 appearances in the Rose Bowl. Michigan wore dark sweaters with a large block M in its first-ever Rose Bowl appearance against Stanford in 1902.

Michigan is 8-12 all-time in the Rose Bowl and lost all three games it has played in the 21st century. Breaking it down by uniform, Michigan is 4-8, including 1902, when wearing navy blue in the Rose Bowl and 4-4 when wearing white uniforms.

