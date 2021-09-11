Michigan football to wear alternate uniforms vs. Washington

It’s been awhile since Michigan football wore alternate uniforms, but it’s happening on Saturday night.

The last time that the Wolverines wore an alternate, it was the season opener in 2017 against Florida at the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, when they wore all maize uniforms. On Saturday, the maize and blue will again wear only one color, but they’re going the other way with it.

As posted on the official Michigan football Instagram account, and as teased all offseason, while the Wolverines host a ‘maize out,’ beckoning all fans attending the game to wear maize, the team itself will be donning an all-blue look.

It’s not the first time that Michigan football will be wearing all blue. Back in 2014, outfitted then by Adidas, the Wolverines wore all-blue uniforms against Penn State in the third-ever night game in Michigan Stadium history.

