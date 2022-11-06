Michigan football wakes up in third quarter, routs Rutgers after sloppy start, 52-17

Breaking News:

2
Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — It all happened in the blink of an eye.

Michigan football entering halftime as fireworks went off in the distance and a light show flashing as the Scarlet Knights danced their way off the field.

U-M had done a lot of things right; outgained Rutgers on the ground, 125-1, had more first downs 12-4 and had the ball for more than 21 of the first 30 minutes. However, thanks in large part to special teams woes — a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and two missed field goals — the Wolverines found themselves down, 17-14, going into the break.

But just like it's done in the previous three games, outscoring opponents, 62-3, in the second half, Michigan imposed its will in the final two quarters.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy rushes for yardage against Rutgers during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey.
The Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) forced a three-and-out, scored a touchdown, got an interception, scored another touchdown and then returned the following play for a pick-six. In 1:42 of game time, the Wolverines scored 21 points and the rout was on, pulling away with a 52-17 victory on Saturday.

Michigan shines with red zone success

While it wasn't always pretty, U-M was successful in the red zone on Saturday, just one week after it settled for five field goals.

It started on the first drive, when the Wolverines went 75 yards on 12 plays. It looked like Corum had scored on a 33-yard ankle-breaking rush on the fourth play of the drive, but an illegal formation penalty negated the highlight reel play. It then took nine more plays, including seven from inside the 14-yard line, but on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Corum pounded in the first score of the game.

Two drives later, Michigan had the ball first-and-goal from the Rutgers seven after Corum ripped off a 43-yard run.

Again, it would take all four downs (five tries in total considering Rutgers jumped offsides on third down and gave Michigan a free play). On fourth-and-goal inside the one, McCarthy went under center and scored on a QB sneak for Michigan's second touchdown in as many red zone trips with just less than two minutes to play in the first quarter

They wouldn't get inside Rutgers' 20 again until the third quarter, but this time didn't need a fourth down try.

On third-and-6 from the 14, McCarthy floated a ball perfectly to the back left pylon where Donovan Edwards made a leaping grab for the touchdown. The two had connected on a 26-yard pass earlier in the drive to get into Scarlet Knights territory.

McCarthy finished 13-for-27 passing, 151 yards and two touchdowns as a rushing touchdown.

Michigan only needed to go 10 yards on its fourth touchdown drive of the game — set up by Michael Barrett's first interception — so McCarthy handed it to Corum on consecutive plays and he scored from 2 yards out.

Michigan running back Blake Corum rushes against Rutgers during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Corum extended his streak to six consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards, this time he finished with 109 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Late in the third quarter, McCarthy's second TD pass went to Cornelius Johnson on on a slant pattern from 6 yards out, capping a 28-0 third quarter for the Wolverines.

Plenty of turnovers to go around

Michigan co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale said on Wednesday his team was putting an emphasis on forcing turnovers for this home stretch in the month of November. So far, so good in that regard.

The Wolverines forced three on Saturday, all of which were interceptions in the third quarter that turned the game on its side. The first came by Barrett. Freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt had been solid in the first half, but struggled mightily in the second. He stared down his receiver on a curl route, didn't even see Barrett who stood right in the way of the pass and grabbed the first interception of his career.

His second career interception came on the next defensive play from scrimmage and was the result of pressure up front.

Eyabi Okie came off the right side, which forced Wimsatt to step up into the pocket. As he went to throw, Mike Morris hit him from behind forcing the ball off target. It then deflected off Aron Cruickshank's out-stretched arms and into Barrett's, where he returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to put the Wolverines up 11.

Late in the third quarter, it was a five-star freshman getting in on the action. Wimsatt threw a deep pass down the right sideline for Shameen Jones, which Will Johnson − who started in place of Gemon Green, who was injured in the tunnel incident last week and traveled with the team but never saw the field − grabbed and returned 29 yards into Scarlet Knights territory.

Special team concerns

Special teams was long seen as a secret strength of this team, but for the second consecutive week, the unit struggled.

It started on the second drive of the game, when the Wolverines went three-and-out and were forced to punt, just the third punt attempt for Brad Robbins in the past three weeks. Rutgers ran a stunt on its punt block attempt and it worked to perfection as Max Melton swatted the kick, Timmy Ward picked it up and ran it in from seven yards out to tie thee game at 7.

Thene, Jake Moody started his uncharacteristically tough game. With 4:42 to play in the first half, the Wolverines settled for a 50-yard field goal attempt, which Moody pushed wide right. It was a windy night in Piscataway, but he had it at his back and the kick had plenty of leg − enough distance where it would have been good from 60.

He had a chance at redemption on the final play of the half with almost the exact same kick from 50 yards out. He over-compensated and pulled it to the left.

A.J Henning also had a 30-yard kickoff return that was negated because of a holding penalty early in the second quarter.

Moody did finish the day by connecting on a 29-yard attempt with 11:18 left in the game.

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football wakes up in third quarter, routs Rutgers, 52-17

