Michigan football vs. USC Trojans Week 4 kick time and channel announced

Usually when Michigan football and USC face off against each other, more often than not, the Wolverines and Trojans are battling for conference supremacy in the Rose Bowl on January 1. However, this year, things will be a little different for the two storied programs.

USC is joining the Big Ten in 2024 and is making its way East, set to play in The Big House for the first time in program history. Opening up in-conference play for both teams, the Trojans will take on the maize and blue on Sept. 21 with a 3:30 p.m. EDT kick time. The game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

This is the fourth game that has been announced for the Wolverines within the past month. It was revealed during the April 20 spring game that the Week 2 game against Texas would be a noon kick on Fox. On Monday, two more game times and channels were revealed with the Aug. 31 season opener against Fresno State announced as a 7:30 p.m. EDT NBC game while the season finale against Ohio State was unsurprisingly announced to be a noon kick on Fox.

