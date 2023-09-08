Michigan football vs. UNLV : Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
The Michigan Wolverines play the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet.
The game starts at 3:30 p.m. EDT and can be seen on CBS.
Michigan football enters the game ranked No. 2 and 1-0 after defeating East Carolina in Week 1. The Rebels defeated an FCS team, Bryant, 44-14, but it had a similar deal winning against the lower-tiered conference last year before winning just four more games all season long.
Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines for this game, instead, it will be Jay Harbaugh working as the team’s acting head coach in the first half and Mike Hart in the second. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore returns from his one-game suspension, which could provide some sparks on the offensive side of the ball.
Point spread: Michigan -37.5
Money line: Michigan -10,000 / East Carolina +2000
Over-under: 57.5
UNLV Rebels at Michigan Wolverines injury report:
It’s unclear who will not suit up for Michigan football on Saturday, as several players were listed as questionable in Week 1 only to play, while others dressed but did not play.
Here is the injury report from Week 1:
Out:
1 Amorion Walker
22 Tavierre Dunlap
30 Jimmy Rolder
33 German Green
35 Logan Forbes
81 Peyton O’Leary
Questionable
0 Darrius Clemons (played)
6 Cornelius Johnson (played)
7 Makari Paige (played)
8 Tyler Morris (played)
24 Cole Cabana
37 Danny Hughes
88 Matt Hibner
Advice and prediction
Michigan was close to covering the 36.5-point spread last week, but a touchdown was taken off the board and the Wolverines then turned the ball over on downs. ECU scored a late field goal to cover on its end. Without the full coaching staff in play, it’s difficult to predict exactly what the maize and blue will do, and thus we are predicting that they will not cover this week. We are choosing the under, as well.
Prediction: Michigan 42, East Carolina 6
Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.