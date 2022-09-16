Michigan football vs. UConn game predictions: A 'name your score' game for Wolverines?

Here are our predictions for the Michigan Wolverines' game against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday (noon, ABC):

Michael Cohen

Jim Mora might be the right coach to turn UConn around, but there is so much ground left to cover. This should be another easy win for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. The pick: Michigan 56, Connecticut 6.

Carlos Monarrez

The J.J. McCarthy era begins! Michigan has scored 107 points in its two blowout wins, while UConn has allowed 79 points in its two blowout losses. So obviously the Wolverines must consider the Huskies a defensive juggernaut. Might be in McCarthy’s interest to keep this game sort of close and keep his backup on the bench so that people forget old Cade What’s-his-face ever existed. The pick: Michigan 44, Connecticut 13.

Rainer Sabin

Mora’s praise for Harbaugh this week seemed genuine. But if he also had an ulterior motive behind the kudos — say, appealing to the Michigan coach’s ego so he would go nice on him and his team — it’s hard to blame Mora. The Huskies are outmanned and overmatched. The only obstacle that may prevent this game from becoming a rout of epic proportions is Harbaugh himself. The pick: Michigan 52, Connecticut 6.

Jeff Seidel

In a game like this, you can never know if Harbaugh is going to take his foot off the gas and go conservative, using a vanilla approach to hide plays or parts of his playbook. But I doubt that will happen with this quarterback situation. My gut says McCarthy is going to come out and continue to be efficient, continue to put up points and the Wolverines will roll. The pick: Michigan 56, Connecticut 7.

Shawn Windsor

Let’s give the Huskies a late touchdown for their sacrifice in partaking in this latest scrimmage at the Big House. They deserve that. Meanwhile, expect McCarthy to dazzle again. The pick: Michigan 49, Connecticut 10.

