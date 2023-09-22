Michigan football vs. Rutgers predictions: Big Ten opener a breeze?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan football game against Rutgers on Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network):

Tony Garcia

Michigan's offense has only played three quarters of the first three games. Between that and new clock rules, it's had fewer plays in the non-conference to gel than in years past. Given a full game, there will be chance to get in a rhythm, which will allow the run game will take over in the second half. Michigan's defense continues to suffocate opponents and though the Wolverines have to settle or a few more field goals than it would care for, this one is never in question. The pick: Michigan 30, Rutgers 9.

Carlos Monarrez

Rutgers has outscored Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech, 95-30, leading some to wonder if the Scarlet Knights are for real. They aren’t. Rutgers will turn back into a pumpkin at the Big House, though they'll hold the Wolverines under 30. The pick: Michigan 28, Rutgers 12.

Rainer Sabin

Since Greg Schiano returned to Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights have challenged Michigan. In 2020, they pushed U-M to the brink of a defeat in a three-overtime affair. In 2021, they threatened Michigan again in one-score game that came down to the wire. Last year, they held a halftime lead before surrendering the final 38 points. This year, Schiano may have his best team yet with a defense ranked in the top 10 in points allowed and a productive ground attack averaging 211 yards per game. In a game where field position and possession will be critical determinants, Rutgers could pose some issues for a Michigan team whose offense has yet to reach top form. But with Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline, the Wolverines should still prevail. The pick: Michigan 20, Rutgers 10.

Jeff Seidel

Rutgers is not a bad 3-0 football team. I have a feeling Rutgers will find a way to run the ball on Michigan and scrap together a few chunk plays to make this interesting. Maybe, Michigan gets an emotional boost from Harbaugh’s return. But if J.J. McCarthy starts turning the ball over, this could be a closer game than most think. In the end, though, Michigan will win because the Wolverines have more talent. The pick: Michigan 24, Rutgers 14.

Shawn Windsor

Much has been made about the Wolverines easy schedule, and rightly so. Not getting the push up front against weaker opponents is concerning. Heading how well coached rockers is and their improved play this year and they should be a second half game. As long as McCarthy settles in U-M should be fine. The pick: Michigan 26, Rutgers 20.

