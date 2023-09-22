Michigan football vs. Rutgers: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Michigan football is undefeated entering Week 4, but so, too, is the typically not-great Rutgers team that’s coming to Ann Arbor. The Scarlet Knights are 3-0 and playing really good football on both sides of the ball.

The game starts at noon EDT and can be seen on Big Ten Network.

Last week, the Wolverines won emphatically, and kind of dramatically, having turned the ball over four times before getting three of their own in the game against Bowling Green. Still, the maize and blue won by 25 points — which, if you’re keeping score, is less than the spread had the maize and blue for the third straight week.

Rutgers comes to town flying high, yet Michigan is still a three-to-four-score favorite over the Scarlet Knights.

Point spread: Michigan -24

Money line: Michigan -3000, Rutgers +1200

Over-under: 44.5

Injury report:

It’s unclear who will not suit up for Michigan football on Saturday. There are few injuries that are still limiting the maize and blue, but we did see Makari Paige play for the bulk of a game for the first time.

Here is the injury report from Week 3:

Out:

Amorion Walker

Darrius Clemons

Rod Moore

Zeke Berry

Ja’Den McBurrows

CJ Stokes

Benjamin Hall

Cameron Brandt

Questionable:

Will Johnson

Makari Paige (played)

Jack Tuttle

Tavierre Dunlap

German Green

Peyton O’Leary

Advice and prediction

Michigan has not covered in each of the last three weeks, but with Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines once again, we’re taking the Wolverines in this one, plus the points. Barely.

Prediction: Michigan 35, Rutgers 10

