Michigan football vs. Rutgers: Jim Harbaugh's return should answer questions on offense

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down Michigan football's Week 4 matchup vs. Rutgers on Saturday.

Fast facts

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (3-0, 1-0), Big Ten opener.

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WWJ-AM (950).

Line: Wolverines by 24½.

Injury report

Michigan: Out: CB Amorion Walker (lower body), WR Logan Forbes (lower body) Questionable: DB Will Johnson (lower body), S Rod Moore (undisclosed), S Zeke Berry, DB Ja'Den McBurrows, RB CJ Stokes, RB Benjamin Hall, RB Tavierre Dunlap, LB Jimmy Rolder, WR Peyton O'Leary, WR Darrius Clemons, DB German Green.

Rutgers: Missed Week 3: WR Naseim Brantley, WR Chris Long, WR Jessie Ofurie, RT Tyler Needham, LB Dariel Djabome

Scouting report

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs the ball during the second half of Michigan's 31-6 win on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor.

When Michigan has the ball: After two nearly flawless performances to start the year, QB J.J. McCarthy will look to bounce back from his first career game with three interceptions. That might be the best way to move the ball against a Scarlet Knights defense ranked No. 55 in the nation against the pass (203 yards per game). Prior to last week's turnovers, the Wolverines' passing attack was a pleasant surprise. Roman Wilson has emerged as a No. 1 receiver — he leads the Wolverines with six TD catches — but it's actually Cornelius Johnson who leads in other receiving categories: 13 receptions and 224 yards. This game will likely be determined, however, on the ground. Michigan averaged 5.3 yards on its 53 rushes in last year's meeting while scoring four TDs, as it hammered away at Rutgers' front with the final 38 points in a 52-17 win. But U-M hasn't rushed nearly as well this season; the Wolverines are No. 68 (156.7 yards) in rushing yards per game while the Scarlet Knights' run defense is No. 11(69.7 yards).

Blake Corum has been solid, but U-M has been careful with him, giving him just 14 touches per game. He should see at least 20 on Saturday; Donovan Edwards (27 rushes for 96 yards), meanwhile, has to improve his production.

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies safety Jalen Stroman (26) and defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland (52) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When Rutgers has the ball: The Scarlet Knights want to run the football. Frankly, they have to do that to be successful in new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's system. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completed just seven of 16 passes for 46 yards and one touchdown in the Scarlet' Knights' 35-16 win over Virginia Tech last week, but the team ran 34 times for 256 yards — an average of 7.5 yards per rush — as it controlled the clock. Michigan's defensive front will have its hands full with Kyle Monangai —he leads the Big Ten in rushing (119 yards per game) and was named Big Ten Player of the Week for his 146-yard, three-touchdown performance vs. the Hokies. Wimsatt is also a threat to run; he had 11 carries for 87 yards.

It's a big week for Michigan's interior defensive line — Rayshaun Benny, Cam Goode, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Kris Jenkins — to emphasize block destruction (one of the "four pillars" in coordinator Jesse Minter's scheme) so linebackers Junior Colson, Ernest Hausmann and Michael Barrett (who had two picks against Rutgers last year) can get downhill and shut down the rushing attack.

Know the foe

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano walks the sideline during the first half against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won, 27-21.

The Schiano effect: Four years into his second stint at Rutgers, Jersey native Greg Schiano has the Scarlet Knights at 3-0 for the third straight season. Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said the Scarlet Knights have developed internally: "I think they're built how coach a Coach Schiano team would be, the way I would portray a longtime, super successful defensive coordinator, how his team would be built," he said. “I just think that they’re (a) tough physical outfit, they’re very experienced. Now, you look across their roster, their starting 11 on both sides, you see 22 starts, 33 career starts, 15 career starts, 14 career starts. So they have a lot of guys that have played ball there that — I know, it’s a developmental program, supplementing it with probably some transfers. But they’re there to that point now where they’ve developed a lot of good players."

Protect the ball: Coming off a four-turnover performance — U-M's most in one contest since also giving the ball away four times against Wisconsin on Sept. 21, 2019 — McCarthy & Co. will need to be on high alert against a Rutgers defense with a knack for takeaways. The Scarlet Knights' five interceptions are tied for No. 25 while their plus-four turnover differential is tied for No. 15. The Scarlet Knights have forced four fumbles this season, but have only recovered one of those.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights placekicker Jai Patel (44) kicks an extra point as punter Flynn Appleby (95) holds

An eye on Jai: The Scarlet Knights have a talented kicker in sophomore Jai Patel. In his first season as the starter, Patel is 11-for-11 on extra points and 4-for-5 on field goals, including a 51-yarder in Week 2 vs. Temple. His lone miss came from the left hash in Week 1 against Northwestern, bouncing off the right upright from 38 yards.

Tony Garcia's two cents

Harbaugh's return: U-M should have an extra bounce in its step with Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines. Therewas a lot of shuffling in his absence, with Minter, Jay Harbaugh, Mike Hart and Sherrone Moore all filling in. Players and coaches said it was business as usual, but now that Harbaugh is back, they can admit how much they missed him. We should find out today how much of U-M's out-of-sync appearance — particularly on the offensive line — was related to that and how much is an actual problem.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh takes the field with the team at the start of the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Wanna bet? Going 3-0 is one thing, but those with money on the line on U-M and RU have felt quite different upon the final whistle. The Scarlet Knights have covered all three spreads; the Wolverines, who've been favored by at least five touchdowns in every game, have come up short all three weeks. A quick history lesson: Over the past three seasons, the Scarlet Knights are 8-3-1 against the spread as road underdogs. U-M, meanwhile, is a mere 38-30 against the spread in Big Ten play under Harbaugh.

Prediction

U-M's offense has only played three quarters in each of the first three games, making it tough to jell. Given a full game, there will be chance to get in a rhythm, which will allow the run game will take over in the second half. Michigan's defense continues to suffocate opponents and though the Wolverines settle for a few more field goals than the ideal, this one is never in question. The pick: U-M 30, Rutgers 9.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football vs. Rutgers: Scouting report, prediction