Michigan football vs. Penn State predictions: The Wolverines' biggest test so far of 2022

Free Press sports writers predict the outcome of the Michigan Wolverines football game vs. Penn State on Saturday in Ann Arbor (noon, Fox). Both teams are unbeaten, with the Wolverines about a touchdown favorite.

Tony Garcia

After struggling to move the ball on the ground a season ago, the Nittany Lions found two young capable backs in Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The Wolverines are also familiar with talented ball carriers, the question is if Blake Corum can continue his stellar season against the nation's No. 5 rushing defense. Joey Porter Jr. and Kalen King are two talented cornerbacks, which will likely make things tough on Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson. It will be up to J.J McCarthy to win this game and a key third down conversion with his legs is enough to help Michigan pull away late. The pick: Michigan 23, Penn State 16.

Carlos Monarrez

After surviving a scare at Indiana, the 6-0 Wolverines get their first true test against the 5-0, 10th-ranked Nittany Lions. Expect the offense to be powered once again by Corum and the run game, which should face a challenge against Penn State’s fifth-ranked run defense. But you can bet Corum and Co. will be spurred on by a pregame message from Mike Hart. The pick: Michigan 38, Penn State 28.

Rainer Sabin

In their first test against a complete team, Michigan will be challenged on both sides. But the Wolverines should have the firepower on offense to knock back Penn State and the strength to hold the line on defense. With the crowd behind them, they should move to 7-0. The pick: Michigan 28, Penn State 23.

Jeff Seidel

Penn State is going to slow down Michigan’s running game, putting this one on McCarthy. The Wolverines will have a hard time scoring in the red zone but they will get enough big plays, including a few critical ones from McCarthy’s legs, to pull out the come-from-behind victory. The pick: Michigan 27, Penn State 24.

Shawn Windsor

The Nittany Lions can run. But they usually can. They've got a solid quarterback and the best speed and athleticism that the Wolverines will have seen so far. With the Big Ten the way it is this season it's hard to say what kind of test this truly is, so let's say this: Penn State is the most talented team U-M has faced and will want payback from a year ago. The Wolverines still have a little too much and McCarthy, who was good against Indiana, shows even more. The pick: Michigan 26, Penn State 23.

