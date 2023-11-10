Michigan football vs. Penn State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

At the time of this writing, it’s assumed that Jim Harbaugh will be on the sidelines for Michigan football against No. 10 Penn State, but with the Big Ten contemplating action, it’s not a surety. Would it change the calculus if it’s Sherrone Moore on the sideline overseeing the entire operation? Or another coach? The Wolverines aren’t hoping to find out.

The game starts at noon EST and can be seen on Fox.

Last week, the Wolverines won emphatically, completely dominating Purdue, 41-13, even though it wasn’t the sharpest performance by the maize and blue.

It will be a closer point spread this week with it being a top-10 matchup, Michigan’s first ranked opponent of the year. Here’s what you need to know:

Point spread: Michigan -4.5

Money line: Michigan -210, Penn State +170

Over-under: 45.5

Michigan

OUT

Davis Warren

C.J. Stokes

Keshaun Harris

questionable

Amorion Walker

D.J. Waller

Kalel Mullings

Penn State

Out

Harrison Wallace III

Mehki Flowers 1

Elliot Washington II

Chop Robinson

Smith Vilbert

Questionable

Amin Vanover

Advice and prediction

Michigan football hasn’t played anybody, everyone says, and right now, the Wolverines have their backs against the wall given all of the off-field distractions. The maize and blue are theoretically better on both sides of the ball in terms of the trenches. J.J. McCarthy is better than Drew Allar. But the big question mark surrounds Jim Harbaugh with the game ensuing — will he be there? We’re betting yes, whether it’s because there’s no suspension or that Michigan gets an injunction. Penn State has looked pedestrian at times this year while the Wolverines have not. Michigan is just the better team.

We’re taking Michigan in the spread and the over.

Prediction: Michigan 37, Penn State 11

