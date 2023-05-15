Michigan football vs. Ohio State: Kickoff time, TV network revealed for 2023 season

Water is wet, grass is green and Michigan football will play Ohio State in a nationally televised game.

On Monday, Fox announced the two rivals will play as the network's "Big Noon Kickoff" matchup when they face off in Ann Arbor on Nov. 25 — it's the first official game time and network announcement on Michigan's 2023 season schedule.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

This decision should come as little surprise — the two teams have played at noon on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for the last several seasons and when the two met as undefeated, top-three foes in Columbus last season, they were the site of both Fox's top show as well as the site of ESPN's "College GameDay."

Michigan rolled over Ohio State, 45-23, for its first win in Columbus in more than two decades as it went on to win a second consecutive Big Ten championship. J.J. McCarthy went 12-for-24 for 263 yards and three touchdowns while Donovan Edwards ran 22 times for 216 and two back-breaking fourth quarter touchdowns.

The matchup, which aired on Fox, drew more than 17 million viewers and became the most-watched regular season college football game in the history of the network and the highest rated regular season game on any channel in 11 years.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy makes a pass against Ohio State during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

The Big Ten announced a new media rights deal with Fox, CBS and NBC worth more than $7 billion late last summer that goes into effect on July 1 and continues through the 2029-30 season.

Michigan State at Ohio State at night

The Buckeyes will host Michigan State on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC, an atypical time for traditional Big Ten games, but a new wrinkle with the media rights deal.

Neither team is foreign to night games, but evening kickoffs in November could invite winter-like conditions in the Midwest.

Ohio State beat MSU last season, 49-20, and has won the last seven matchups in the series. The last win for the Spartans was in 2015, 17-14 in Columbus, en route to their appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Free Press staff reports contributed.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football vs. Ohio State 2023: Time, TV network revealed