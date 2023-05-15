Michigan football vs. Ohio State kickoff time, channel set

We’re just over five months removed from the 2022 season and about three-and-a-half months from the upcoming season, and some logistics are being worked out as we speak.

College football teams are announcing a handful of set times and channels for games in 2023, such as Michigan State’s announcement that it will play Ohio State on Nov. 11, 2023 in a rare late-season night game on NBC.

Though newer things such as the partnership with NBC and CBS are exciting, one thing hasn’t changed: the Big Ten’s partnership with Fox. Per usual, Michigan football will host Ohio State on the final Saturday of November, the 25th, and the game was announced to be a noon kickoff on Fox — presumably with Big Noon Kickoff in tow.

The Game is almost always a noon kickoff and Fox gets first pick within the Big Ten. Considering that is the marquee game not only in the conference but in college football, it makes sense that it would emerge on the network.

It’s not always a noon kick, though it almost always is. In the famed ‘game of the century’ in 2006, where the No. 1 Buckeyes hosted the No. 2 Wolverines, the game kicked off in Columbus at 3:30 p.m.

Michigan football will host this year’s edition of The Game at The Big House boasting a two-year winning streak, with last year’s 45-23 win coming at The Horseshoe and the 2021 42-27 contest coming at Michigan Stadium.

