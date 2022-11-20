Michigan football vs. Ohio State: Wolverines nine-point underdogs in undefeated matchup

On Saturday, it's not only a berth into the Big Ten championship game, it's likely a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Michigan football will visit Columbus, Ohio, for its annual rivalry game against Ohio State. Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes enter the game 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten). Ohio State is No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll (and will likely be so in the CFP rankings on Tuesday night), while Michigan is No. 3.

The betting line is out for this monumental matchup, and Tipico has opened the Buckeyes as a nine-point favorite (we're still waiting to see what the money line and over/under are, if you're into that type of thing).

The Wolverines haven't won in Columbus since 2000, a 35-21 win. That includes the 2006 classic when No. 1 Ohio State beat No. 2 Michigan, 42-39.

Last season was another top-five matchup and it went the way of the Wolverines, 42-27, for their first win over the Buckeyes since 2011.

Both teams experienced minor scares on Saturday, with Michigan beating Illinois, 19-17, on three fourth-quarter field goals, and Ohio State outlasting Maryland, 33-30, in College Park.

This year's game is so big, both ESPN's "College GameDay" and Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame shows will both be on site in Columbus next weekend.

