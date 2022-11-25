Michigan football vs. Ohio State: How to watch The Game on Saturday

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0)

When: Noon Saturday.

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050; other radio affiliates).

⋅ BOX SCORE

Game notes: Simply put, this is as big as it gets. The spot in the Big Ten championship game. Presumably the spot in the College Football Playoff. The rivalry. The (probable) Heisman Trophy finalists. "College GameDay" and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be on site.

