Michigan football vs. Nebraska: It's strength vs. strength (on the ground) on the road

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down Michigan football's Week 5 matchup vs. Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln:

Fast facts

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska (2-2, 0-1).

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday; Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska.

TV/radio: Fox; WWJ-AM (950).

Line: Wolverines by 18½.

Availability report

Michigan: Doubtful: DT Mason Graham, RB CJ Stokes, DB Ja'Den McBurrows, QB Alex Orji, Questionable: CB Amorion Walker, S Keon Sabb, DB Zeke Berry.

Nebraska: Missed Week 4: DL Cameron Lenhardt.

Scouting report

RELATED: Michigan secondary welcomes return of Will Johnson, who is 'back to feeling whole again'

When Michigan has the ball: The Wolverines will look to be the first to run the ball with any success against Nebraska this season; the Cornhuskers enter the game as the nation's No. 1 defense against the run, and not just in total (46.2 yards allowed per game), but also on a per-carry basis (1.83 yards per rush). It's a challenge for a Michigan run offense that ranks No. 49 nationally (167.2 yards per game).

Then again, U-M's yards are down because they're rushing less, with a per-carry average (4.97 yards) ranking No. 30 — that's down from a season ago, but not as drastically as it may feel. Blake Corum, the engine of the run game, will be called on at least 20 times; he's up to the challenge after he ran 21 times for 97 yards last week against what was then a top-10 Rutgers unit.

Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines enter the contest No. 11 in the country in pass efficiency; the aerial attack should have room to work against a defense that ranks No. 101 (251.8 yards per game) in passing yards allowed. McCarthy showed his dual-threat ability with seven rushes for 51 yards and 214 yards passing with a touchdown and no interceptions; if he protects the football once again, Michigan will be hard to stop.

When Nebraska has the ball: Which quarterback will start? Jeff Sims began as the starter then was hurt in Week 2. Since then, it has been 6-foot-5 in-state product Heinrich Haarberg, who has led the 'Huskers to two straight wins (albeit against NIU and Louisiana Tech). The sophomore has completed 22 of 41 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns the past two weeks, but he has really impressed on the ground with option calls. He has 40 carries (!) the past two weeks, racking up 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Good luck to Haarberg against a U-M run defense that ranks No. 12 (80 yards per game) and just proved it can shut down a Big Ten offense that runs first and passes only when necessary. This game will test Michigan's edge group — Jaylen Harrell, Josaiah Stewart, Braiden McGregor and Derrick Moore — and its level of discipline in choosing between pressuring the quarterback or the running back on option plays.

GROUND WORK: Michigan football's run game improving with Nebraska, nation's No. 1 run defense, next up

Know the foe

The Golden Rhule? Once one of the hottest names in college coaching, Matt Rhule is in his first season in Lincoln after a rough 2½ seasons in the NFL. Rhule's first collegiate head coaching job was at Temple, where he went from two wins in 2013 to consecutive 10-win seasons in 2015-16. After that he went to Baylor, taking over a scandal-plagued program and going from one win 2017 to an 11-win season in 2019.

Super seniors: Nebraska running back Anthony Grant opted to return to Lincoln for his sixth season of eligibility, but fumbles buried him on the depth chart behind Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson. Injuries have him back on top, and Grant ran 22 times for 135 yards and a touchdown last week.

Meanwhile, after four seasons at Virginia, wide receiver Billy Kemp transferred to Nebraska; he has emerged as the top target in the passing game: The 5-foot-9 slot receiver leads the team in catches (13) and yards (132).

U-M STOCK WATCH: Big Ten play brings breakout for freshman WR

Defensive duo in question: Freshman defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt injured his ankle during a breakout game — two sacks — against Colorado in Week 2, then missed the next two games. But nobody is more important than linebacker Luke Reimer. A coach on the field, Reimer is the heart and soul of the Cornhuskers defense and has 14 tackles including 2½ sacks this year, though he's dinged up, too.

Tony Garcia's two cents

Drink up: Despite the late-September date, the game-time forecast calls for 90-degree heat. As always, that puts an added emphasis drinking enough fluids to alleviate cramping. “Hydration is a huge piece of it. I know (team nutritionist) Abigail (O’Connor) — our guys are always hydrated anyway,” offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said Wednesday.

“They’re over-hydrated regardless of what the weather is because you can cramp in cold weather. Those guys do a really good job with that, and we’ll just be pushing that even more.”

Road worriers: This is U-M's first road game, meaning there's the potential for freshmen and transfers to get a little rattled — as freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan put it: "To be honest with you, I don't know what to expect," he said. "But my teammates and coaches said it's really loud over there."

There's an added layer of discipline and responsibility needed when leaving the confines of home. The Wolverines are a player-led team, so this shouldn't be a problem, but one little slip-up is how the ball gets rolling against you.

Prediction

Michigan's previous trip to Memorial Stadium in 2021 was a challenge. This won't be that close. The Wolverines may struggle early with a couple gap fits on options, and perhaps the Cornhuskers pull out a trick play on fourth down. But Michigan has too much talent on offense and Nebraska is too one-dimensional in its attack for Michigan not to be able to shut Rhule's squad down. For the first time, Michigan covers the spread with a score that feels pretty familiar. The pick: U-M 30, Nebraska 7.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football scouting report, picks vs. Nebraska